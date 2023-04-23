WRU Premiership Final: Cardiff RFC 13-10 Newport
Ex-Dragon Joe Goodchild's spectacular finish secured a 13-10 victory for Cardiff against Newport in the WRU Premiership Cup Final.
Dan Fish and Matt O'Brien exchanged penalties in a poor first half.
Newport took the lead after Ben Roach buried over from close range having turned down two kickable penalties.
The game was heading towards a subdued conclusion when Aaron Pinches made a searing break before Cardiff recycled and Goodchild finished acrobatically.
Earlier in the day Pontypool beat Ystrad Rhondda 28-15 to lift the Championship Cup while the day began with Newbridge beating Nant Conwy 29-13 in the Division One final.
Cardiff: Winnett; Beal, I. Evans, Pinches, Cross; Fish, Ethan Lloyd; M. Thomas, Daniel, Andrews, E. Thomas, Moore, Mann, Hudd, Allen ©.
Replacements: Rees, Barratt, Drake, Richards, Evan Lloyd, Habberfield, Goodchild, Wilkins.
Newport: I. Davies; Lewis, Foster-Smith, Ackerman, Frewen; O'Brien ©, Buckland; T. Davies, Palmer, N. Evans, Hudd, Woodman, Young, Jenkins, Roach.
Replacements: Benjamin, Workman, Suter, Ferriman, Tayler, Hope, Bancroft, Morris.