Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

By Carwyn Harris BBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Cardiff's Joe Goodchild with the WRU Premiership trophy after his try securedvictory over holders Newpoort

Ex-Dragon Joe Goodchild's spectacular finish secured a 13-10 victory for Cardiff against Newport in the WRU Premiership Cup Final.

Dan Fish and Matt O'Brien exchanged penalties in a poor first half.

Newport took the lead after Ben Roach buried over from close range having turned down two kickable penalties.

The game was heading towards a subdued conclusion when Aaron Pinches made a searing break before Cardiff recycled and Goodchild finished acrobatically.

Earlier in the day Pontypool beat Ystrad Rhondda 28-15 to lift the Championship Cup while the day began with Newbridge beating Nant Conwy 29-13 in the Division One final.

Cardiff: Winnett; Beal, I. Evans, Pinches, Cross; Fish, Ethan Lloyd; M. Thomas, Daniel, Andrews, E. Thomas, Moore, Mann, Hudd, Allen ©.

Replacements: Rees, Barratt, Drake, Richards, Evan Lloyd, Habberfield, Goodchild, Wilkins.

Newport: I. Davies; Lewis, Foster-Smith, Ackerman, Frewen; O'Brien ©, Buckland; T. Davies, Palmer, N. Evans, Hudd, Woodman, Young, Jenkins, Roach.

Replacements: Benjamin, Workman, Suter, Ferriman, Tayler, Hope, Bancroft, Morris.