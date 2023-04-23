Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Who were the winners and losers on Judgement Day?

A title, tunnel bust-up, tries and a good day for two Toms and Taine at the Principality Stadium.

Some may have feared little was on the line at this year's Judgement Day but there was plenty to chew over during an absorbing league finale for the Welsh regions.

Cardiff clinched the Welsh Shield with an impressive 38-21 win over Ospreys.

Earlier Dragons ended a ten-game losing streak with their biggest league win over Scarlets.

So what did we learn from the end-of-season showpiece that was back after three years?

1) Cardiff top in Wales

Early victories over Munster, Stormers and nilling Sharks in Durban hinted at more in the United Rugby Championship but defeats to Ospreys and Scarlets during the Christmas period proved costly.

However the final day win over Ospreys clinched the Welsh Shield and with it a place in the Heineken Champions Cup next season.

And the victory was a million miles from the final game of the previous season when they were thrashed 69-21 at Benetton.

2) No Play-offs - no hope?

Scarlets may yet have a European final and Ospreys proved the surprise package of the Champions Cup, but maintaining a challenge over the course of a season has proved too much for all regions.

As Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake said after the loss to Cardiff: "There have been times this season when we've been eight, nine or even 10 out of 10. But there have been times, like today, which have been a two."

Ultimately Cardiff were just four points off the play-offs but the other three all finished in the bottom four and what is the odds of a similar finish next season as financial cut-backs bite?

3) Farewell to a legend?

He has yet to confirm whether this season - his 18th - is his last, but it feels increasingly unlikely we will see Alun Wyn Jones play another game at regional level.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "If that was his last game, it's not the one his career deserves. It's going to be rare in the future to see anyone gain the sort of numbers for club and country that he has. But never say never with Alun Wyn."

Meanwhile there were between 20 and 30 other players making their last appearances for the regions, including Jarrod Evans and Rhys Priestland who were outstanding for Cardiff.

Alun Wyn Jones was cheered off after his 267th appearance for Ospreys

4) Fortunate Fifita

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel's heart was in his mouth as referee Jaco Peyper reviewed Vaea Fifita's strike on Aaron Wainwright.

The Tongan has been one of his star performers this season but his involvement in next week's European Challenge Cup semi-final rested on the colour of Peyper's card.

Coincidentally it was television match official (TMO) Brian MacNeice - who disallowed Fifita's try at Glasgow a week earlier - who helped prevent a yellow becoming red.

5) Missing coaches

Cardiff's preparations were disrupted by the suspension of director of rugby Dai Young on Friday following alleged complaints over his conduct by employees.

The club would only confirm he had not been with the team due to "unforeseen circumstances" but Young's future at the club now looks is serious jeopardy.

Wales boss Warren Gatland was also absent for the back-to-back derbies, watched instead by his assistant coaches.

Thomas Young scored two tries against Ospreys

6) Flying flankers

Two Welsh openside flankers reminded us of their World Cup credentials despite both missing the Six Nations.

Taine Basham provided more off-loads than any other player and produced key turnovers in a man of the match display for Dragons.

Cardiff's Thomas Young shook off the suspension of his father, Dai, as director of rugby the previous day by showing his "X-factor", according to assistant coach Richard Hodges, by scoring two tries and creating a third against Ospreys.

Justin Tipuric is nailed on for the World Cup so which of these could join him?

7) A good day for...

Rhys Webb made his 200th appearances for Ospreys but was outshone by opposite number Tomos Williams' player of the match performance.

Williams lost the Wales number nine jersey to Webb in the Six Nations. He clearly wants it back.

Hookers also had a good time. Dragons Elliott Dee and Ospreys pair Sam Parry and Lake all scored tries to put their hand up for Wales selection.

Rio Dyer and Mason Grady were genuine threats, for very different reasons, while Dragons lock Ben Carter also produced a devastating defensive display with 17 tackles, the most in his game.

Steff Hughes' late try clinched a record league win for Dragons over Scarlets

8) A bad day for...

The Ospreys pack were run off the park in the first half by Cardiff and too many of their big stars failed to show.

Gareth Anscombe made his first Ospreys start since recovering from a shoulder injury in November but with little impact.

Scarlets rested players for their Euro semi-final, but Peel will hope momentum has not been lost by their heaviest league defeat to Dragons.

9) Tunnel bust-up

There has long been a mutual dislike between Cardiff and Ospreys and hostilities resumed even before kick-off when rival captains Josh Turnbull and Nicky Smith squared up in the tunnel following an alleged earlier row over the coin toss.

10) Navidi's next career?

A crowd of 41,139 was the lowest since 2014 but were treated to guest DJ appearance by Wales flanker Josh Navidi.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement from rugby due to a serious neck injury this week. Perhaps he has found his new calling.