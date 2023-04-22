Richard Hodges (centre) took charge in Dai Young's absence

Cardiff's players have been left "shocked" and "visibly upset" by Dai Young's suspension as Cardiff director of rugby.

Several complaints have been made over Young's conduct by employees including players, BBC Wales Sport has learned.

He has not been at the club since Thursday due to "unforeseen circumstances", the club has confirmed.

Cardiff shook off the controversy with a 38-21 win over Ospreys on Saturday.

However captain Josh Turnbull admitted the news, which was given to the players on the eve of the final game of the season, hit Dai Young's son Thomas hard.

"Thomas was visibly upset yesterday in training and it's going to be emotional for him," said Turnbull.

"At the end of the day that's his father and there's always going to be that emotional connection to it.

"You just have to get around people like him, put an arm around him, be there for him and make sure he's focused on his job."

He added: "It took us all by surprise [but] for me as captain, it was quite easy to say let's stick to task and carry on doing what we need to do.

"There were 10 boys in that 23 who were leaving or retiring at the end of the season. This performance was about them today and everyone else who is involved in the club who's moving on."

Young scored two tries and created a third to inspire Cardiff to victory over rivals Ospreys to lift the Welsh Shield at the Principality Stadium.

The result saw Cardiff qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup next season, though whether Dai Young will be at the helm remains to be seen following the accusations.

Assistant coach Richard Hodges took charge for what was also his last game after nine years at the Arms Park to join Italian side Zebre next season.

"I had a phone call late on Thursday night and it was a shock. I haven't spoken to Dai since," he said.

"The news broke so late in the week that 99% of the preparation had already been done [but] the boys deserve an awful lot of credit for that performance .

"Anybody that wants to point the finger about a split in the camp or the boys not performing towards the end of the season is talking rubbish.

"They showed what a tight-knit group they are. There was only one side in that first half, they were superb.

"Players have had an awful lot of turmoil in their personal and private life, so the outlet has been rugby.

"For them to cross the white line in a training session or a game is where they can get their release and that was probably Thomas' today."

Hodges added: "It was a tough one for Thomas but you could see how much it meant to him.

"It's his dad who is involved so we had a coffee with him [Friday] morning and made it 100% that we want him to play and he said he wasn't going to turn this down.

"He's knocking on the door for a Welsh shirt as well and he's performed superbly well."