Ireland 0-48 England - Red Roses score eight tries to stay on course for Grand Slam

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments45

Tatyana Heard
Tatyana Heard has scored in every round so far this Six Nations
Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England
Ireland: (0) 0
England: (27) 48
Tries: Beckett, Heard, Kildunne, Packer, Talling, Reed, Matthews 2 Cons: Tuima 1, Rowland 3

England stayed on course for a Grand Slam with a dominant eight-try victory over Ireland.

The Red Roses scored 27 points in the first half with tries from Sarah Beckett, Tatyana Heard, Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer and Morwenna Talling.

Amber Reed and two from Alex Matthews were the only tries in an error filled second half.

England face France next week in a potential Grand Slam decider.

Mixed first half for the Red Roses

England head coach Simon Middleton made seven changes to the side that beat Wales, and despite some early errors it took just two minutes before Beckett went over in the corner for the first try.

Ireland did frustrate England in the opening stages but the Red Roses soon grabbed their second score through Heard, following a great pass from Holly Aitchison.

Second row Beckett was one of the stars of the first half and was heavily involved in the third score with a barnstorming run and a one-handed offload, before sharp hands sent Kildunne over.

Captain Packer then grabbed the bonus point as the gap in professionalism between the two sides shone through.

However, goal-kicking remained a negative for England. The Red Roses are without their four best kickers, and Lagi Tuima struggled off the tee, including missing a relatively easy conversion of Packer's try.

After just 32 minutes the Red Roses had made 499 metres to Ireland's 74, despite both Hannah Botterman and Packer being forced off injured to add to England's concerns before a potential Grand Slam decider against France next week.

Replacement Talling then scored her side's fifth try with her first touch from a maul as England stretched well clear.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 16:53

    Many RU people complained that last year's RL World Cup was meaningless as only a few teams were good enough to win .....

    ...... I assume those same people have enjoyed this ever-so-close International event !

  • Comment posted by stucramac, today at 16:50

    Sorry this competition is a farce. Embarrassing the other 4 sides is not sport. It will take decades and a great amount of investment which frankly is not on the table. Seriously, how can players from England or France judge their ability or improvement when they are so far ahead in terms of finance, professionalism and infrastructure.

  • Comment posted by jimbo 99, today at 16:49

    Split the Womens 6 Nations into two leagues of 3 with promotion and relegation based on 4 games each ie home and away. Might get more competitive games rather than the current retreats.

  • Comment posted by Hamish Roberts, today at 16:46

    Unfortunately, it'll be at least ten years before this tournament is competitive. Until then, the games are just a glorified training session for England and France.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:46

    The England coach admitted midweek it is an uncompetitive 6 Nations for the women

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 16:45

    England’s established professionals win again in the six nations. Who’d have thunk it?

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:47

      U172022112003 replied:
      So not just 'professionals' now? What a pity none of the Ireland players are professional (apart from those who have turned down contracts with IRFU because of playing in the English professional league!)

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 16:44

    England will need to be much better against France next week. Beckett and Matthews did well, and Sarah Bern was good off the bench and should always start in my view. Hope Botterman and Packer recover from their injuries in time for the France game, we will be weaker without them. Quite a scrappy game really but England got the win.

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 16:42

    This really a 2-nations championship.

  • Comment posted by nhsaccountant, today at 16:42

    congratulations Ireland ladies, not the prettiest of match but you stuck in and stood up for your sport. IRFU - please take note your turn now to step up to the plate and put some real funding into the women's game

  • Comment posted by User0100862613, today at 16:41

    poor by England yet again , as for the conversation attempts absolute joke < France will rip this team to shreds

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:45

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      Conversation attempts? Have another try.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 16:37

    Will be closer next week.

  • Comment posted by UBT, today at 16:36

    This website needs updating as there is no delineation between mens and womens competitions/matches. So tired of clicking on a headline and finding it is not the competition I was expecting.

    Maybe a (M) or (W) can be added to the section headings so we know the difference between the categories where there are different matches for different genders?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:38

      SD replied:
      So you didn't know men's 6N finished a month ago?

      Not a rugby fan then.

  • Comment posted by kendosamurai, today at 16:30

    Fair play I thought England would put 100 on us so not all bad…

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 16:30

    Why is air time been wasted on this one sided nonsense? France aside the rest are about 5-10 years behind England in terms of development. I want a competition not a foregone conclusion

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:29

    Really - 'hammer'.
    All the predictions before hand were of 100 points etc
    This is not really a 'competition' in the true sense of it. It's a pretty pointless parade. Far better (but more expensive) to have a tournament in which teams of similar abilities compete.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:43

      U172022112003 replied:
      No, a couple of posters got over enthusiastic and made silly predictions, just like some posters on here (and not just Ireland fans) predicted Ireland men putting a 'cricket score on England.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:28

    England looked poor for most of the game tbh. Made to many changes, front row that started were not great. It was a win but against better teams that performance wouldn't be good enough.

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 16:27

    Hammer , thrash , batter , annihilate whatever, complete bore and should not be shown on mainstream TV the scrap for not getting the wooden spoon more exciting

  • Comment posted by Robs, today at 16:23

    Trip crown again.

    England have smashed the other poor home nations team.

    Only one team matter to england in the six nations and that's France

  • Comment posted by Paapaa, today at 16:23

    Complete and utter joke. What happens in ladies rugby has not connection to a sporting competition. Only getting air time because of the desperately needy English.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:27

      SD replied:
      Well someone is desperately needy and I'm not sure it's the English.

