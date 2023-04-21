Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland are seeking their first Six Nations points of the season

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Scotland website

Scotland look to end a run of 12 successive defeats as they host Italy in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday.

Visitors Italy got their campaign off the ground with last week's 24-7 win over Ireland and arrive six places above their 11th-placed hosts in the world rankings.

The Scots lost heavily to two of the world's top three - England and France - but ran eighth-ranked Wales closer.

And they will see this as an opportunity to end their poor run.

However, whereas the Scots lost 55-0 to France last time out, Italy's 22-12 loss to the same opponents at the start of the series suggests Bryan Easson's side will still be strong underdogs.

Jade Konkel-Roberts moves from the back row to lock for Italy's visit, while Lisa Thomson moves from inside to outside centre.

Meryl Smith is in at inside centre with Emma Orr out with concussion, with second row Lyndsay O'Donnell dropping out.

Coreen Grant replaces Liz Musgrove on the wing and Mairi McDonald takes over at scrum-half from Caity Mattinson.

Rachel McLachlan joins captain Rachel Malcolm and Evie Gallagher in the back row, with the latter moving from openside to number eight to accommodate McLachlan.

Fly-half Helen Nelson wins her 50th cap and Francesca McGhie continues on the left wing despite coming off injured last week.

Scotland: C Rollie, C Grant, L Thomson, M Smith, F McGhie, H Nelson, M McDonald; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle, J Konkel-Roberts, L McMillan, R Malcolm (capt), R McLachlan, E Gallacher.

Replacements: J Rettie, A Young, E Clarke, E Donaldson, E Sinclair, C Mattinson, B Blacklock, L Musgrove.