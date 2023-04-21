Ulster fly-half Billy Burns attempts to charge through the Edinburgh defence

United Rugby Championship Ulster (11) 28 Tries: Stockdale, Cooney, Timoney Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney 3 Edinburgh (7) 14 Tries: Graham, Nel Cons: Bofelli 2

Ulster secured second place in the URC thanks to a 28-14 win over Edinburgh in their final game of the regular season.

Darcy Graham opened the scoring for the visitors at Kingspan Stadium with a converted try.

Jacob Stockdale hit back with a try for the hosts and two John Cooney penalties sent Ulster in 11-7 ahead at the break.

WP Nel scored a consolation try for Edinburgh but further tries in the second half from Cooney and Nick Timoney gave Ulster the win.

Dan McFarland's side have now won their last five games in the competition and will be boosted by the fact that, because of home-seeding for finishing in second place, their knockout rugby will be played in Belfast until the final if they progress.

Despite their disappointing end to the regular season, Edinburgh gave Ulster a stern test for much of the game and head coach Mike Blair did not hold back, naming seven Scotland internationals in the starting line-up for his final game in charge.

Ulster got off to a nervy start, coughing up possession and struggling at the breakdown which gave the visitors the ascendancy.

Indeed, it was not long before a knock-on from Ulster in midfield gave Edinburgh the platform to strike. Having worked the ball wide, Mark Bennett threw a dummy, found Graham in support and he touched down with Emiliano Boffeli adding the extras.

A frustrating period for Ulster followed as Edinburgh dominated territory and possession.

A breakthrough came for Ulster on 26 minutes when they executed an impressive sweeping backs move from a lineout, with Stewart Moore creating space in midfield and returning winger Robert Baloucoune combining well with Stockdale, who touched down in the corner.

Cooney went wide with the conversion but added two penalties before half time to leave Ulster four points in front at half-time.

The hosts got off to the perfect start to the second half as Cooney perfectly timed an interception from a Blair Kinghorn pass to run the length of the pitch to touch down and convert for seven points.

Indiscipline from Edinburgh in the shadow of their posts culminated in a yellow card for lock Glen Young and Nick Timoney took advantage of the resultant penalty to power his way over from close range and give his side a cushion as they sought to close out the game.

Edinburgh hit back with a late try from prop Nel but Ulster were in control and a late penalty from Cooney extended the lead to give Ulster an important win.

Ulster: Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andy Warwick, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Alan O'Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell; David McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Harry Sheridan, Nathan Doak, Luke Marshall, Craig Gilroy.

Edinburgh: Emiliano Boffelli; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Cammy Hutchison, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Henry Pyrgos; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Luan de Bruin; Glen Young, Sam Skinner; Jamie Ritchie (capt), Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Boan Venter, WP Nel, Pierce Phillips, Connor Boyle, Charlie Shiel, Charlie Savala, Nathan Sweeney.