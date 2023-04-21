Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dai Young has been suspended as Cardiff director of rugby, BBC Wales Sport has learned.

Cardiff Rugby said Young was not at the club's Vale of Glamorgan base for work on Friday.

They confirmed the 55-year-old will not be with the team for Saturday's final game of the season against rivals Ospreys at the Principality Stadium.

It has been reported that a number of complaints have been made against Young from employees.

More to follow