Aaron Shingler played 27 times for Wales and was twice a Six Nations winner

Wales and Scarlets back row Aaron Shingler is to retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, ends a 15-year career with the west Wales region.

A Pro12-winner in 2017, he also won 27 caps for Wales including Six Nations titles in 2012 and 2019.

"I would have loved to keep going in the Scarlets jersey, but the body is telling me now is the right time to call it a day," Shingler said.

A gifted sportsman, Shingler also represented Glamorgan at cricket before turning his sole focus on rugby.

He made his debut for Llanelli in 2009 and has gone on to play 226 matches, including a man-of-the match display in the 2017 Pro12 Grand Final against Munster.

Shingler is set to make his final Parc y Scarlets appearance in next week's European Challenge Cup semi-final against Glasgow.

An athletic ball-carrier, he played for Wales Sevens at the 2010 Commonwealth Games before winning his first senior 15-a-side cap in the 2012 Six Nations against Scotland.

'Emotional'

Shingler won the last of his 27 caps against England in 2020, having featured in six of Wales' seven games at the World Cup in Japan the previous year.

"It has been an extremely tough decision to make, an emotional few weeks," he said.

"When I started playing for my village club, Hendy, I never dreamt I would have played more than 200 games for the Scarlets and also represent my country on the biggest stage.

"There's been some tough times, some difficult injuries to overcome, but I have loved every minute and I feel immensely proud to have played as many games and for as long as I have."

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: "Shings has been an immense contributor to the Scarlets. A player who has always given his all to the cause. I'm sure all the squad will want to give him the send-off he deserves over the next few weeks."

Scarlets said they have already sold more than 10,000 tickets for next week's European semi-final against Glasgow.