Byron McGuigan has represented Scotland at international level but could play for Namibia, the country of his birth, at this summer's World Cup

Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan has announced he will retire at the end of the season and move on to the club's coaching staff.

The 33-year-old joined the Sharks from Exeter Chiefs in 2016 and has made more than 100 appearances for them.

"It feels bittersweet really; I have had a great career, but I'm really excited for what lies ahead," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm very fortunate to have had the career I have had."

Born in Namibia, McGuigan represented Scotland - who he qualifies for through his mother - 10 times.

He could now represent the country of his birth in this autumn's World Cup before hanging up his boots.