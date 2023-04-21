Close menu

Women's Six Nations 2023: Assertive England & slumping Ireland sides to play in Cork

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

comments93

England's Helena Rowland runs with the ball against Ireland
England beat Ireland 69-0 in the 2022 Women's Six Nations
TikTok Women's Six Nations - Ireland v England
Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland and England will be playing for very different things in Cork on Saturday.

With a win for England surely guaranteed, Red Roses players will use the Women's Six Nations encounter as one last chance to claim a starting spot for a likely Grand Slam decider against France on the final weekend.

For Ireland, it is about damage control.

England won the fixture 69-0 last year and have only risen as Ireland have slumped in the time since.

The table-topping Red Roses - on a record streak of 22 Six Nations wins and seeking a fifth successive title - won each of their opening three games by more than 50 points.

Ireland - fifth in the table - have lost their opening three games of the Six Nations for the first time since 2007 and, in a 53-5 defeat by France, suffered their heaviest home loss in the Five or Six Nations since 1999.

Things are unlikely to get any better, with England head coach Simon Middleton promising his side will play "flat out" on Saturday.

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday concedes "it's an extremely tough tournament" for her team.

"We have to recognise that we're all feeling the same emotions, disappointments and frustrations," Fryday told BBC Sport.

"It's about sticking together, that's the main thing for us."

Ireland 'at the start of a journey'

Ireland were hoping for a win against Italy last weekend at least, but were well beaten 24-7 in the end.

Before France and England began to invest in their women's sides - and surge ahead as a result - Ireland claimed the 2015 Six Nations title.

France or England have won every subsequent edition of the tournament and Saturday's scoreline may be a sorry marker of how far Ireland have fallen in the 10 years since they won a Grand Slam in 2013.

They have scored two tries in the tournament so far - one of which was a penalty try - and are likely to concede many more against an England attack averaging more than 10 tries per game.

A Women's Six Nations table reading: 1. England: P 3, W 3, D 0, L 0, PD 170, B 3, Pts 15; 2. France: P 3, W 3, D 0, L 0, PD 115, B 2, Pts 14; 3. Wales : P 3, W 2, D 0, L 1, PD -18, B 2, Pts 10; 4. Italy: P 3, W 1, D 0, L 2, PD -56, B 0, Pts 4; 5. Ireland : P 3, W 0, D 0, L 3, PD -93, B 0, Pts 0; 6. Scotland: P 3, W 0, D 0, L 3, PD -118, B 0, Pts 0.

England have been professional since 2019, while Ireland were only offered contracts - which not all players accepted - at the end of 2022.

On top of the financial differences, Ireland's Six Nations team has been missing several stars who are away on sevens duty and last week the union disputed allegations of sexism at the organisation.

"We know that we're at the start of our journey," Fryday added.

"It's about going out and fighting for these last two matches, not letting any outside noise drag us down.

"As much as we've had critique, we've had an outpouring of support as well. All we ask for is that people give us time.

"I have no doubt that we will start to close the gap in the next year or two. We're in a growing phase and I just thank those supporters that are backing us."

'We don't want to lose our shirts' - Packer

From an Irish point of view, Middleton has named a depressingly strong England side.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt returns to increase the Red Roses' speed of play even more and Claudia MacDonald is back on the wing.

Props Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir are reintroduced to the starting line-up, while World Cup star Helena Rowland is poised to return from injury off the bench.

For the hosts, back row Dorothy Wall is ruled out through injury and replaced by Brittany Hogan, with centre Vicky Irwin and scrum-half Molly Scuffil-McCabe coming into the Irish backline.

England's starting line-up has a total of 485 caps compared to Ireland's 185. Hunt's individual cap count of 60 is one fewer than the entire Irish backline.

While there is little doubt of victory for them, England's players will be motivated by the high competition for places in the squad to play France in front of an expected record Twickenham crowd of more than 50,000.

"We have to turn up and make sure we perform because there are other players wanting our shirts," said captain Marlie Packer.

"We don't want to lose our shirt going into what will be the biggest game against France next week."

With an expected tight encounter against France to prepare for, another big England win will not serve either team this weekend.

When asked if his side had been tested in the tournament so far, Middleton, who is stepping down as England head coach at the end of the tournament, responded that they "were under pressure for 25 minutes" against Wales.

All Ireland can do is try their best to increase that tally.

Line-ups

Ireland: L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, V Irwin, N Behan; D O'Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; B Hogan, G Moore, D Nic a Bhaird.

Replacements: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O'Connor, J Brown, N Cronin, A McGann, M Deely.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Tuima, Heard, MacDonald; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Powell, Muir, Aldcroft, Beckett, Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Davies, Carson, Bern, Burns, Talling, L Packer, Reed, Rowland.

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by gowgetter, today at 10:42

    I'm sorry to say it, but it's rubbish. No comparison to the men's 6 nations...

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 10:42

    10 years on and no doubt Ireland will be a force!

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 10:39

    How can anyone call this sport
    Sport is suppose to be competitive
    A whole revamp of this competition is needed it does no good for either side to play in such one sided matches like this will be

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 10:46

      Trytastic replied:
      Is it? Sport is about winning.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 10:36

    This is a meaningless game. Many of the Irish team have only just started playing the game earlier this year - and some admit they don’t know half the rules (I admit they are complicated and I’ve played the game at the highest level until recently). England are semi- professional players and are paid up to £200 per game. It’s an utter mismatch and brings shame on the game.

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 10:35

    Love watching the England games but this isn't going to be a contest unfortunately. Still, every young sport has growing pains and hopefully over the next few years the lower teams will get better and better, and we can end up with a really close fought series!

  • Comment posted by David Robinson , today at 10:08

    More balls than Raab.

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 10:07

    Very few people who have played rugby all there lives have not trotted out onto a park, knowing they were going to get mullered from the off or alternatively win by a large margin. I've played in them and refereed them. Its not fun in any capacity. As a referee I would call the captains together and once the gap in talent was confirmed would stop the game at 100. Wins like that serve no purpose.

  • Comment posted by bladerunner, today at 09:56

    England still plagued by injuries. Only 6 1st choice starters,three on the bench.
    Enfante was named in March training squad. What has happened?
    Wont matter today, but next week is a different story

  • Comment posted by stopwhinging, today at 09:56

    It's typical english arrogance talking purely about how big the score will be against Ireland. What an insult to rugby

    • Reply posted by Moosh, today at 10:03

      Moosh replied:
      Try living up to your username.

  • Comment posted by spud2, today at 09:11

    I thought Ireland would be more competitive v Italy but their attack and back line skills not good enough. Not sure England will get the defensive test they need with France showing inventive chips and offloads. Will watch the wales game with interest to see whether they can put their ‘foot on France’s throat’

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 10:13

      Blimmer replied:
      That expression foot on throat was a bit exaggerated. But also totally unnecesssay, it makes the final result even more important. Wales were well beaten. Ireland chose to compete in the sevens so started short of players and have paid the price. Being confined to their own league is also a handicap as their players won't play at the same level as others. Good coaching can only go so far

  • Comment posted by Rothoik, today at 08:36

    Most of rugby related arrogance comes from the media not the players or supporters. It's designed to get the HYS blood boiling and attract publicity and it generally works. Womens Rugby is very much on the up and it will take time for the various teams to gain parity but you always need a front runner to set the bar. That bar wa set by New Zealand for the Men and the World No ones are now Ireland.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 08:21

    Anyone else tired of seeing endless posts from the same source. Ok we get it, England will win.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:22

      SD replied:
      Yes you! How many now on the various HYSs around BBC?

  • Comment posted by PeeBeeBbc , today at 08:07

    Ah yes, money talks 😂

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 08:06

    England putting massive pressure on themselves by inferring anything less than a three digit win will be viewed as a loss. Fair play to them but l don’t think think this is a wise approach to the game.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:10

      SD replied:
      Nope, England have not said that although if you have a link to any statement from RFU or England rugby player saying it let's see it.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 08:04

    Could realistically be 100 pointer.

    It is not England's fault or duty to sort out other country's inability to sort themselves out.

    • Reply posted by PWL, today at 08:34

      PWL replied:
      No one is saying otherwise. Other countries lack the wealth and resources that England enjoy. My mate has a zippier car that mine; for no other reason than he has a much bigger wallet.

  • Comment posted by brianusedtobe8, today at 07:53

    The Irish girls will play with great pride, rightly so, and make it as hard as they can for England. If they do not have these difficult matches to play, how do they measure themselves against the best and find out what they need to do to progress. I seem to rememberJonny Wilkinson being thrown to the wolves on an under strength tour to Australia and losing 80 something nil. The rest is history.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:00

      SD replied:
      Yep agree.

      Think the tour from hell score was 96-0 or something?

      Look at Saints Falcons last night, one sided games still happen in mens game.

      England have picked a very strong 23 so could get messy but I hope Ireland score a few which would help morale. Not being patronising I hasten to add (although stand by for incoming from usual suspects) just realistic.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 07:45

    Looking forward to match despite potential mis-match.

    Not Englands fault if they are so much better, up to other unions to compete and in time they will.

    I do fear a hammering for Ireland though but England can only play team in front of them.

    Good to see Helena Rowland back, she is class.

    Good luck to all teams this weekend.

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 07:53

      Cardiffblue replied:
      Potential mis-match.
      Your being very diplomatic there feel😁 England are far and away the strongest team ( credit where credits due) so I'd describe it more as a definite mis-match, but hope Ireland show improvement as I'm sure they will.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 07:24

    Close rugby union is a relatively rare thing on paper at least

    Last weekend just 1 in 5 of men's top 3 league matches finished with the teams within 1 score

    Not being close doesn't mean uncompetitive but it women's rugby does feel a bit like school boy rugby - how many tries is the only interesting question

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 07:40

      Hopalongprop replied:
      This is true of many sports though. Entire leagues depending on a key clash. Scottish football, men's tennis for a decade +, snooker. I think there was a couple of competitive games in the last RL WC. RU women's game is in a similar position really - the trick is to develop other nations so that doesn't become permanent

  • Comment posted by Fredo690, today at 07:19

    Why can't we just celebrate good rugby whoever plays it? So many negative comments. There issues to tackle but I'd rather see the players make the best of what we have now than be infected with the growing pessimism around the game.

  • Comment posted by Rouba1x, today at 07:17

    Usual unbiased reporting by the EBC , they have the game won game before it’s played.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 07:51

      SD replied:
      Nope, just realistic. I guess you're new to these HYSs as you'd know that whenever England lose in any sport the writing is gleeful.

      England lose say 21-15 the headline is "England hammered".

      Any other side it would be "narrow loss".

