Sir Gareth Edwards (R) presented Lloyd Williams with his jersey on the night the latter made his 250th Cardiff appearance, against Brive on 12 December, 2022

Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams is among 16 players confirmed to be leaving Cardiff when their contracts end in the summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old leaves after 42 tries in 260 appearances.

Joining Williams in leaving are centre Rey Lee-Lo, number eight James Ratti and Wales hooker Kirby Myhill.

Wing Jason Harries is joining Wales' Josh Navidi and Kristian Dacey in retirement while Rhys Priestland could also do so.

However, in Priestland's case, currently suspended boss Dai Young had indicated the Wales fly-half would not retire if he could find a new team at the age of 36.

Cardiff confirmed the departures in a social media post.

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans and prop Dillon Lewis are heading for Harlequins while uncapped centre Max Llewellyn is joining Gloucester.

Wales centre Willis Halaholo leaves while undergoing a long-term recovery from Achilles surgery.

Likewise Moldova prop Dmirtri Arhip was advised before injury ended his 2022-23 season that Cardiff would not renew his contract.

Utility back Harri Millard, Lock Joe Peard and prop Brad Thyer are also leaving the Arms Park as Cardiff, along with the rest of the Welsh regions, see their squad reshaped amid ongoing financial cuts.