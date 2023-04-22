One point separated the sides going into the match

RFU Championship Jersey: (12) 19 Tries: McHenry, Grahamslaw, Brown Cons: Bennett 2 Ealing: (10) 13 Tries: Farrar Cons: Shingler Pens: Shingler 2

Jersey Reds beat Ealing 19-13 to replace them at the top of the table with one game to go and move within touching distance of a maiden Championship title.

Close-range tries for Jersey's Alex McHenry and Ealing's Rob Farrar saw Ealing lead 10-7, before Sam Grahamslaw put Reds 12-10 up at half-time.

Steven Shingler's penalty put Ealing a point ahead with 12 minutes to go, but Will Brown took advantage of an Ealing error soon after to score, before Reds' Russell Bennett missed a late penalty.

Had Bennett converted from near the halfway line he would have denied Ealing a losing bonus point - but it ended with Jersey two points clear of Ealing at the top of the table.

It means if Jersey win their final game of the season next week at home to mid-table Ampthill they will win the Championship for the first time in their history.

Neither club will win promotion - Ealing's Vallis Way ground was deemed not to meet Premiership criteria, while Jersey's home at St Peter is also not suitable for the top flight.

Both sides had chances to score an early try - Jersey's Tomi Lewis saw a grubber kick outrun him as he tried to dot down, while Ealing were repelled on the Reds' line after 10 phases before Shingler kicked a penalty to put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes.

But five minutes later Jersey did score - McHenry going over from close range after 10 phases on the Ealing line following a close-range line-out, before Farrar crossed from inches out after similar pressure at the other end.

With ball in hand Jersey's backs looked dangerous and they won the penalty that created the second try which came from a powerful 32nd-minute driving maul after a five-metre line-out.

Steve Longwell saw a 50th-minute try for Jersey ruled out after a knock-on in the line-out, but the Islanders kept up the pressure and should have gone ahead but they knocked on as they tried to go over soon after.

Shingler's second penalty put Ealing back in front, but Jersey got the winner when Jordan Holgate's kick from halfway bounced towards the left corner and Luke Daniels fumbled after carrying it out of his own try zone, allowing Brown to gratefully dive on the loose ball for his 13th try of the season.

Jersey thought they had got a fourth try in the 78th minute when James Mitchell went over, but play was brought back for crossing in the build-up before Bennett's late miss.

Jersey: Owen; Woollett, McHenry, Holgate, Lewis; Bennett, Mitchell; Grahamslaw, Hadfield, Longwell, O'Connor, Cook, Dun, Wynne (capt), Lawrence.

Replacements: Clarke, McGrath, Nicol, Bain, Argyle, Elliott, Barnes, Brown.

Ealing: Holmes; Daniels, Bodilly, Howard, Earle; Shingler, Hampson; Gibbons, Walker, Davis, O'Connor, Maddison (capt), Farrar, Korczyk, Digby.

Replacements: Malton, Davis, Kane, Davidson, Uzokwe, Burns, Lancaster, Montgomery.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.