Premiership: Gloucester 22-25 Sale Sharks - Sale earn home play-off

Jono Ross dives over the try line
Sale's Jono Ross dives scored his side's second try in the win over Gloucester
Gallagher Premiership
Gloucester: (3) 22
Tries: Ludlow, Rees-Zammit, May Cons: Hastings 2 Pen: Hastings
Sale: (10) 25
Tries: Du Preez, Ross, James Cons: Ford 2 Pens: Ford 2

Sale secured a home play-off semi-final with a hard-fought victory over Gloucester who have now lost five Premiership games in a row.

George Ford and Adam Hastings traded penalties before Jean-Luc du Preez's try made it 10-3 to Sale at the break.

The visitors lost Tom Curry and Manu Tuilagi to yellow cards before Gloucester took the lead through Lewis Ludlow and Louis Rees-Zammit.

But Jono Ross and Sam James earned victory before Jonny May's late try.

The win means Sale, in second, cannot be caught by third-placed Leicester, while Gloucester, who were very much in the play-off picture not too long ago, now find themselves 10th after a poor end to the campaign.

More to follow.

Gloucester: Carreras, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May, Hastings, Varney; Vivas, McGuigan, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Clement, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Blake, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Thomas, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Hearle.

Sale: Carpenter, Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Reed, Ford, Warr; McIntryre, van der Merwe, Schonert, JL du Preez, Hill, T Curry, B Curry, Ross.

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, James, McGuigan.

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 20:11

    Sharks at home to the Tigers, should be a good game.

  • Comment posted by big-kid, today at 19:58

    Next Season Glaws

