Bath ran in six tries against Harlequins at Twickenham

Gallagher Premiership Harlequins: 21 (35) Tries: Murley, Wallace, Smith, Gjaltema, Dombrandt Cons: Smith 5 Bath:24 (45) Tries: Dunn, Van Velze, Lawrence, Annett, Cokanasiga, Ojomoh Cons: Spencer 5, Francis Pen: Spencer

Bath boosted their chances of European Champions Cup rugby next season by beating Harlequins at Twickenham.

Tries from Tom Dunn, GJ van Velze and Ollie Lawrence gave Bath a 24-21 half-time lead, with Quins' Cadan Murley, Luke Wallace and Marcus Smith scoring.

Lewis Gjaltema put Harlequins ahead before Niall Annett and Joe Cokanasiga crossed for Bath in quick succession.

Alex Dombrandt brought Quins back to within three points but Max Ojomoh sealed victory for the visitors.

Bath move up to ninth in the Premiership, level on points with eighth-placed Bristol, although Gloucester could climb back above them if they beat Sale in the 17:30 BST kick-off.

Line-ups

Harlequins: Bassett; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Lamb, Herbst, Wallace, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Kerrod, Hammond, Kenningham, Gjaltema, Northmore, David.

Sin bin: Esterhuizen (29), Murley (31)

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, van Velze, Hill, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Rae, Spencer, de Carpentier, Green, Francis, Bayliss.