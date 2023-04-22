Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nineteen-year-old centre Joe Jenkins scored a maiden Premiership try for Bristol

Gallagher Premiership Exeter: (12) 22 Tries: Whitten, Ewers, Iosefa-Scott Cons: J Simmonds 2 Pens: J Simmonds Bristol: (7) 21 Tries: Kloska, Jenkins, Y Thomas Cons: Sheedy 3

Joe Simmonds' last-minute penalty saw 14-man Exeter come from nine points down to beat Bristol 22-21.

Exeter had Dafydd Jenkins sent off for an 18th-minute dangerous tackle before George Kloska soon scored for Bristol.

Tries from Ian Whitten and Dave Ewers put Exeter ahead at the break, but Joe Jenkins to put Bristol back in front.

Yann Thomas' close-range try saw Bears go nine points up before Josh Iosefa-Scott's try for Exeter closed the gap and Simmonds got a late winner.

Victory sees Exeter secure a Heineken Champions Cup spot for next season as they move up to sixth place, while Bristol remain eighth, but Gloucester have a game in hand as they aim for a top-eight finish.

Exeter face champions La Rochelle - who winger Jack Nowell is expected to join this summer - in their Champions Cup semi-final in eight days' time, but will have to do it without Wales lock Jenkins.

His head-to-head hit on Max Lahiff meant an early exit and he could also miss some of Wales' World Cup warm-up matches depending on how long any ban is.

Exeter's longest-serving player Ben Moon got a standing ovation as he came out for the final game at Sandy Park before he retires. The prop's 15-year career saw him help Exeter win promotion to the top flight in 2010 and play for England.

Bristol took advantage straight away as Kloska burrowed in under the posts, but Exeter fought back well.

Whitten - one of a host of Exeter players such as Luke Cowan-Dickie, Nowell, Stuart Hogg, Ben Moon and Sam and Joe Simmonds who were experiencing their final home game for the club - stuck from close range.

Another of those departing, Ewers, forced his way over just before the break, but as the second half went on it seemed as though the man advantage would tell for the Bears.

Harry Randell's quick tap penalty set James Williams free and Jenkins was on his shoulder to go in under the posts five minutes after the restart, before Thomas' try from close range appeared to make the game safe.

But Iosefa-Scott reacted quickest to a mistake from Joe Batley at a line-out to get Exeter to within two points, before Sam Simmonds won a late penalty for the Chiefs that his brother converted.

The win came as Exeter confirmed on social media that scrum-half Jack Maunder and centre Solomone Kata will join the list of players leaving Sandy Park before a summer squad rebuild.

Exeter: Hogg; Wyatt, Slade (capt), Whitten, Woodburn: J Simmonds, Becconsall; Abuladze, Frost, Street, Dunne, Jenkins, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Tshiunza, Townsend, Skinner, O'Brien.

Bristol: Piutau; Naulago, Jenkins, Williams, Ibitoye; Sheedy, Randall (co-capt); Y Thomas, Capon, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Steven Luatua (co-capt), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Davies, Woolmore, Kloska, Rice, D Thomas, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.