Premiership: Newcastle 5-66 Northampton - Falcons hammered by 10-try Saints

Saints wing Tom Collins went in at the left corner for the second of his two tries
Gallagher Premiership
Newcastle (5) 5
Try: Radwan
Northampton (28) 66
Tries: Mitchell 2, Collins 2, Augustus, Hill, Smith, Graham, Freeman, Ribbans Cons: Smith 8

Northampton put the pressure on play-off rivals London Irish as they did a professional demolition job to run in 10 tries at bottom club Newcastle.

Adam Radwan scored for Falcons after four minutes but Saints had a bonus point secured just before the break.

Four first-half tries came from scrum-half Alex Mitchell, wing Tom Collins' brace and forward Juarno Augustus.

Six more then came after the interval, including one for Fin Smith, who kicked eight conversions for a 21-point haul.

Forwards Paul Hill, Sam Graham and David Ribbans, wing Tommy Freeman and a second for Mitchell accounted for Saints' second-half try scorers.

Having now finished their Premiership programme, Northampton's 11th win of the season moves them level on points with third-placed Leicester.

More importantly, it also lifts Saints seven points clear of fifth-placed London Irish, the only side who can now deny them a place in the play-offs.

Irish now go to leaders Saracens on Sunday, before their final game on Saturday, 6 May at home to Exeter Chiefs.

Northampton stand-off Fin Smith ended up with an individual haul of 21 points
Newcastle's hammering fell short of their 83-10 record loss by Leicester in 2004, but it was their heaviest defeat of the season.

Yet it did not look likely when, with the retiring Alex Tait on the bench, they made a bright start when a neat early passage of play released Radwan, who darted in at the corner.

But Saints responded on eight minutes when Mitchell sidestepped an attempted tackle to breeze through before a 16th-minute interception try from Collins, from which he hacked forward and outpaced the Falcons defence to score in the corner.

Collins went over again on the half-hour mark for his 50th try in 145 appearances, following a Television Match Official review, and Augustus then crossed on the stroke of half-time.

From then on, it was no longer not a case of how, but how many.

Hill powered over for the Saints' fifth try before Newcastle's Mateo Carreras was sent to the sin bin for a no-arms tackle three minutes later - and four more tries followed against the 14 men in just 11 minutes.

Smith, Mitchell, Graham and Freeman all went over before Ribbans bulldozed his way in to wrap it up.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; B Connon, Young; Mulipola, Blamire, Tampin, Peterson, De Chaves, Rubiolo, Lockwood, Chick.

Replacements: Cade, Brocklebank, Kenny, Van Der Walt, Fearns, Stuart, Penny, Tait.

Sin bin: Carreras (51)

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Prowse, Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young, Graham, James, Litchfield.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 22:47

    Falcons tried and at HT had they taken their chances, the score could’ve been different. Saints however were razor sharp and efficiently clinical.
    The problem for the falcons lies with their largely impotent attack. They have some great talent in the backline but the contrast with which Saints were able to execute simple skills so effectively was stark. The main reason Walder was sacked.

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 22:45

    Early exchanges promised a closer game I thought. Moroni was looking dangerous in midfield but Lawes in particular had a terrific game - I don't think anyone got past him all night, and the tackling was better all round. Handling was near-perfect for once & when that happens we are very hard to play against. If Irish do beat Sarries & Exe now they will have deserved it. Saints/Tigers final anyone?

  • Comment posted by relana, today at 22:41

    The investment in real coaching at Northampton will hopefully inspire the RFU one day. Sigh.

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 22:39

    I, along with a few friends, used to follow the Falcons home and away.... not anymore ..... we won’t be going back soon either. A few years ago, on a Friday night match = 10,000+ attendance... what’s gone wrong ?

  • Comment posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 22:34

    Flowing rugby like that deserves the title

  • Comment posted by Toppo1, today at 22:29

    Falcons you were awful. Good job theres no relegation. Buck up or you’ll be in the same position next year! Dreadful!

  • Comment posted by Next_Question, today at 22:24

    The daft thing is, we've conceded even more points this season than Falcons!

    620 for, 611 against. Ridiculous.

    I can't even say I've been that entertained. If I wanted to watch my team score a lot of soft points and concede a lot of soft points, I'd watch the Aussie league.

    Need better fitness, better concentration, and more cohesiveness as a unit.

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 22:15

    What has happened to English RU?

    • Reply posted by steeler, today at 22:47

      steeler replied:
      Superb rugby from Saints who could beat Sarries on that form. Then English RU would be in a better place.

  • Comment posted by Mickey b, today at 22:09

    Great game COYS Tom Collins and the Saints team excellent 🖤💚💛

    • Reply posted by RobertJ, today at 22:47

      RobertJ replied:
      Sad to see him leaving - always gives good value.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 22:04

    Premiership can't continue like this with these one sided score lines.

  • Comment posted by lovelace02, today at 22:03

    A great win for the Saints, not wishing bad luck on London Irish, but it would be helpful if they didn't win both their last 2 matches.

  • Comment posted by saint dave, today at 21:58

    Fantastic performance from Saints, only time will tell if it's too late

  • Comment posted by evening, today at 21:57

    pathetic game, waste of time only one team bothered

