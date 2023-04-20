Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets props Sam Wainwright (L) Shaun Evans and Kemsley Mathias (R) packed down alongside Shaun Evans against Edinburgh in February, 2023

Wales tight-head prop Sam Wainwright and loose-head Kemsley Mathias have signed new deals to stay at Scarlets for 2023-24.

At 24 and 23 years of age respectively, Wainwright and Mathias have impressed their coaching boss.

Dwayne Peel said Mathias is " a young prop who has gone up against international front-rows week after week and more than held his own".

"Sam has made a big impression since arriving mid-season," added Peel.

"He already has a taste of international rugby and is determined to keep working on his game and keep getting better.

"The front-rowers don't often get the praise they deserve, but the likes of Sam and Kemsley have been crucial parts of our success in the second half of the season.

"The fact that two talented young Welsh props have committed to the Scarlets is fantastic news as we look to build over the coming seasons."

The duration of the deals has not been announced while follow prop Alex Jeffries has been forced into retirement by injury.

After his call up and debut on Wales' 2022 summer tour to South Africa, Wainwright arrived from Saracens in November, initially on a deal until the end of the current season.

He and Mathias are former Wales Under-20s internationals and they follow Wales hooker Ryan Elias, centre trio Joe Roberts, Ioan Nicholas and Eddie James committing themselves to Parc y Scarlets.

In addition Wales back Ioan Lloyd will arrive from Bristol while Scarlets are also in the process of cutting their squad size amid Welsh rugby's ongoing financial issues.