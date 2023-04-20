Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Dorothy Wall won her first Ireland cap against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations

TikTok Women's Six Nations - Ireland v England Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland back row Dorothy Wall has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations game against England through injury.

Wall is replaced by Brittany Hogan, who started on the bench in Ireland's 24-7 defeat by Italy last weekend.

Wall picked up her injury against Italy and has lost her race to be fit to face the World Cup finalists.

There are two other changes to the team that started in Parma with centre Vicky Irwin and scrum-half Molly Scuffil-McCabe coming into the Irish backline.

Anna McGann and Ailsa Hughes are the two players to make way for Greg McWilliams' side, who have lost their first three matches in the tournament.

Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan are retained in an unchanged back three, with Irwin joining Aoife Dalton in midfield.

Scuffil-McCabe comes into the side to partner Dannah O'Brien in the half-backs.

Head coach McWilliams has named an unchanged front row with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney starting and captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan packing down in the second row.

Hogan comes in at blindside flanker, with Grace Moore continuing at openside and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird at number eight.

On the bench, Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O'Connor and Jo Brown provide the reinforcements up front, with the fit-again Nicole Cronin, Anna McGann and Méabh Deely completing the squad.

McWilliams said: "We are under no illusions of the size of the task ahead of us with a world-class England team coming to Cork, but this is a test we will embrace and relish.

"We are aiming to get better week-on-week and the squad remain focused on our process, preparation and attitude.

"This journey will involve many twists and turns, but as a group of players and management, we have confidence in each other and in the collective belief that we are on a path of progression.

"We are excited to be back at Musgrave Park in front of our supporters, and their backing at this stage of our development as a team is hugely valued."

Ireland: L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, V Irwin, N Behan; D O'Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; B Hogan, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O'Connor, J Brown, N Cronin, A McGann, M Deely.