Former Wales U20s centre Keiran Williams has scored five tries this season for Ospreys

Centre Keiran Williams will continue to play for Ospreys in 2023-24 after signing a contract extension, the full length of which has not been revealed.

Williams, 25, was included in Wales' 2023 Six Nations squad but remains uncapped.

He made his senior debut in 2016 and has made 51 appearances for the Ospreys.

"The decision was an easy one for me, I'm very happy to be staying with the Ospreys," said Williams.

"I'm looking forward to repaying the faith shown in me by the coaches and fans.

"I want to help the team build on the progress we have made so far and achieve our goals."

Glynneath-born Williams played for Neath before joining the Ospreys academy at 16.

He has scored five tries in 11 appearances for the region this season and is the second player to recommit to the Ospreys after Wales flanker Jac Morgan.

"We're really happy to have got this one over the line, Keiran's attributes make him a potential star of the Ospreys team for years to come," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"Keiran is an excellent example of the Ospreys' pathway success and we're looking forward to seeing him continue at where it all started for him.

"This signing is a real statement of intent, and it promises to be an exciting time ahead for all involved."