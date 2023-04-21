Dane Blacker, who scored for Scarlets against Dragons on 1 January, will move to Rodney Parade for next season

URC Judgement Day: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Sport website and app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru. Report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 23 April from 19:00 BST and later on demand .

Dragons make three changes and Scarlets six for their United Rugby Championship (URC) Judgement Day derby at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Centre Steff Hughes returns for Dragons against his former club.

Hughes is partnered by Sio Tomkinson, back from suspension, with prop Lloyd Fairbrother recalled in the pack.

Centres Joe Roberts and Johnny Williams, and outside-half Sam Costelow all return for Scarlets who also change their entire front row.

Loose-head Wyn Jones, hooker Shaun Evans and tight-head Sam Wainwright, who started the narrow 12-9 URC defeat at Glasgow, are replaced by props Kemsley Mathias and Javan Sebastian along with Wales and British and Irish Lion Ken Owens.

Scarlets, who host Glasgow in the semi-final of the European Challenge Cup on Saturday, 29 April, are without departing Tonga number eight Sione Kalamafoni who is out for the season, but Wales back Johnny McNicholl has recovered from the knee injury he suffered at Munster last month to take his place on the bench.

Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Gareth Davies is also back in the match-day 23, with Dragons-bound Dane Blacker not included.

Dragons tight-head Fairbrother replaces the injured Leon Brown in the only change to their pack from the 40-19 defeat at Ulster.

The replacements bench sees Rob Evans and Huw Taylor feature for the final time for Dragons, while prop Chris Coleman could make his 50th appearance for the region if he comes on in the opening fixture of a double header along with Ospreys versus Cardiff.

While the second game in the Principality Stadium will decide which of those two teams secures the Welsh Shield, with both Dragons and Scarlets in the bottom three of the URC table, their final league game of the season is for pride only.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan: "It's a tough game for us to finish with but a challenge we are excited about facing,

"There are bragging rights up for grabs when you play each other and my experience here is that Gwent boys get excited by derbies. We're looking forward to the day and finishing the season strongly."

Scarlets head coach Dwyane Peel: "We are excited to be playing at the stadium and it is a Welsh derby, so a lot of pride to play for in that respect.

"We have approached this like we do every other game, we appreciate we have a big game the week after, but we haven't taken our eye off this game. The boys are looking forward to it."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Rio Dyer, Sio Tomkinson, Steff Hughes, Ashton Hewitt; Angus O'Brien, Rhodri Williams (capt); Rhodri Jones, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, George Nott, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rob Evans, Chris Coleman, Huw Taylor, Sean Lonsdale, Lewis Jones, Will Reed, Aneurin Owen

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Kemsley Mathias, Ken Owens, Javan Sebastian, Vaea Fifita, Morgan Jones, Iwan Shenton, Josh Macleod (capt), Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Daf Hughes, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Iestyn Rees, Shaun Evans, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Johnny McNicholl

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones & Elgan Williams (WRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)