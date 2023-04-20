Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Natalia John walked out against England with her nephew Morgan, who is fighting a rare cancer

Lock Natalia John will miss Wales' remaining 2023 Women's Six Nations games against France and Italy after suffering a shoulder injury.

The 27-year-old featured as a replacement in Wales' 59-3 defeat by England last weekend.

John had only just come back from the knee injury she sustained with club side Worcester in December.

"She has had a scan and unfortunately that is her tournament done," said Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"She is going to meet with a surgeon to see the length, but the worst case is probably about three months.

"I'm really gutted for her, she had done brilliantly to come back from her injury, but I am sure she will come back stronger again."

Cunningham also confirmed that their game against France in Grenoble on Sunday, 23 April is likely to come too soon for centre Kerin Lake, who missed the England game with a calf injury.

However, he hopes Lake will be fit to face Italy in Parma in Wales' tournament finale six days later.

"It's still touch and go with Kerin's calf, probably not this weekend, but we are definitely going to try and get her for the Italian game," he said.

Prop Sisilia Tuipulotu has been confirmed fit after picking up a few knocks, while fly-half Lleucu George has recovered from a hamstring injury that kept her out of the last two rounds.

Wales name their team to face France on Friday.