Warning: This article covers topics that some people may find upsetting, including a mention of self harm.

Ospreys scrum-half Harri Morgan has revealed he attempted to take his own life as he struggled with the death of his grandparents and injuries.

The 23-year-old said he had "suffered in silence" for years until reaching "the lowest point" of his life when he took an overdose in February.

He posted on social media external-link he is now on medication for stress and anxiety but was taking a break from rugby.

He said: "I need to prioritise my physical and mental well-being."

Morgan, a Wales Under-20 international, thanks his family, friends and his club for helping through "this dark time".

But said he hoped that making public his decision and the reasons behind it would help others, particularly men, to talk about mental health.

He said: "For a number of years, I have suffered in silence. Grieving the loss of my grandparents and consecutive rugby injuries are the main contributors to my mental health causing both stress and anxiety.

"High stress levels have also caused me to suffer patches of hair loss.

"On 5th of February, I reached the lowest point of my life and regrettably, I took the decision to try to end it with an overdose.

"Rugby will always be my passion but for now, I need to prioritise my physical and mental well-being. This isn't a goodbye to rugby forever, it's a goodbye for now.

"Mental health is a taboo subject for men and particularly, men involved in the rugby world. By admitting my struggles and showing my vulnerability, I hope other men feel empowered to open up."

Ospreys shared Morgan's social media post external-link with the words: "It's OK not to be OK. It's OK to talk."

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.