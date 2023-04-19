Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Roberts has scored twice so far in 2023

Centre trio Joe Roberts, Ioan Nicholas and Eddie James are the latest players to sign new contracts with Scarlets.

Roberts, 22, has been a mainstay in the Scarlets midfield since returning from a serious knee injury in January.

Nicholas became the youngest ever Scarlet when he made his debut in 2015 aged just 17 and has gone on to play 69 times at centre, wing and full-back.

Wales Under-20 star James has signed after his first league start against Glasgow last week.

They follow Wales hooker Ryan Elias and Bristol fly-half Ioan Lloyd to commit to the Parc y Scarlets side.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "They are three talented young home-grown players who have come through our academy system.

"Joe has been outstanding since recovering form the knee injury he picked up against the Stormers at the end of last season and is putting together an impressive run of performances.

"Ioan is a classy footballer with a great attitude to improve. He's been at the club a long time now and is developing into a leader on the pitch.

"His versatility has been a real asset. He's the type of player that can get the best out of the players around him.

"Eddie is a player we are really excited about and has already given us a glimpse of his talent this season.

"We are delighted that all three have signed new contracts and are going to be a big part of our plans moving forward."