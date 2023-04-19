Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TikTok Women's Six Nations - Ireland v England Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt is one of several key England players returning from injury for Saturday's Women's Six Nations trip to Ireland.

There are seven changes to the side that beat Wales, with Claudia MacDonald back on the wing.

Having made their injury return as replacements last week, props Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir start in Cork.

Backs Helena Rowland and Amber Reed are also poised to rejoin the Test arena, included on the bench.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Tuima, Heard, MacDonald; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Powell, Muir, Aldcroft, Beckett, Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Davies, Carson, Bern, Burns, Talling, L Packer, Reed, Rowland.

More to follow.