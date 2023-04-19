Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nephi Leatigaga played for French side Biarritz before joining Leicester in 2019

Leicester Tigers prop Nephi Leatigaga has joined Australian Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs.

The 29-year-old Samoa international has left the Premiership champions with immediate effect after having his contract ended early by mutual consent.

Waratahs have signed Leatigaga as a injury cover for Australia prop Angus Bell, who is out for the season.

Leatigaga played 77 games for Tigers and featured in the Premiership final win against Saracens last season.

He will join up with former Tigers team-mate Nemani Nadolo in New South Wales, with the Fiji international having left the East Midlands for the Super Rugby club in the middle of Tigers Premiership title defence.

Leatigaga, whose final league appearance for Leicester was off the bench in January, says he is "grateful" for the opportunity he has with the Waratahs.