Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Gilroy has made over 200 appearances for Ulster since his debut in 2010

Ulster wing Craig Gilroy has announced that he will leave the Irish province at the end of this season and plans to play abroad.

Gilroy, 32, has made 211 Ulster appearances since 2010, winning the club's player of the year award in 2015 and has also earned 10 Ireland caps.

The wing is one of Ulster's all-time top try scorers.

"I have so much to be thankful for and will treasure the many amazing memories created at this club," he said.

"As a young kid it was my dream to be a professional rugby player and to represent my home province. That dream became a reality not once, but over 200 times.

"I have so many emotions looking back over the last 13 years, my whole adult life has been at Ulster and it's hard to put it into words.

"I feel an immense sense of pride, I feel sad that it's coming to an end, but so incredibly happy that it happened.

"The journey is hopefully not over just yet as I hope to finish this current season strong and thereafter look to play my rugby abroad and experience another club and culture."

Gilroy, who scored five international tries during his time in the Ireland jersey between 2012 and 2017, has made six appearances for Ulster so far this season.