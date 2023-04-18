Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Samoa prop Aki Seiuli joined Dragons from Glasgow Warriors in 2021

Samoa prop Aki Seiuli has agreed a new contract to remain at Dragons RFC.

The loosehead, 30, has played 38 times for the Welsh region over the last two seasons.

"Aki is an experienced and durable figure in our front row and his commitment to the club is undoubted," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

"He is a top professional, a great, positive character and someone who wants to help our club develop and to lead by example."

Seiuli is the 15th player to agree new terms ahead of next season, joining the likes of senior stars Ashton Hewitt, Jack Dixon, Ollie Griffiths, Elliot Dee, Joe Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Harri Keddie, Jared Rosser and Steff Hughes.

The front row had previously played for Otago and Highlanders before joining Glasgow Warriors in 2019, then moved to Rodney Parade in 2021.

Seiuli made his Samoa debut in 2022 as his country won the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji.

"I'm really pleased to sign the new contract and continue my time here at Dragons RFC," said Seiuli.

"I'm looking forward to the progress we can continue to make under Dai and how our squad can evolve and grow."