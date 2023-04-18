Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Kalamafoni joined Scarlets from Leicester in 2020

Scarlets have confirmed number eight Sione Kalamafoni has played his last game for the region after picking up an Achilles injury.

Kalamafoni, 34, is out for the Challenge Cup semi-final against Glasgow on 29 April after suffering the injury during the European quarter-final win against Clermont.

He will miss the rest of the season.

The Tonga forward has already said he is leaving to join French second division side Vannes next season.

Kalamafoni has scored 10 tries in 59 appearances during three seasons at the Scarlets and is regarded as one of their finest overseas signings.

"It is disappointing for us to lose him because he is a player who has given us so much," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"It is disappointing for him as well because for him to play at the end of the season would have been great.

"He has been brilliant for us. In terms of overseas signings he is one of the best.

"He is the guy who has always offered himself to carry the ball and stand up in defence. He is a likeable guy as well and a good person to have in the environment.

"He is quiet off the field and then on the pitch he is vocal, led well and captained the side a few times.

"It's a big blow but the players are willing to step up and it's an opportunity for somebody to fill those big shoes."

Carwyn Tuipulotu wore the number eight shirt against Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat last weekend.

Dwayne Peel's side could have full-back Leigh Halfpenny, flanker Dan Davis and wing Johnny McNicholl back from injury for the Glasgow game.

Scarlets have their final league match of the season against Dragons on Saturday, 22 April at the Principality Stadium.