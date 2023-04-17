Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Round three of the Women's Six Nations brought more big wins for front-runners England and France.

Ireland did not have quite so much fun in Italy, losing 24-7 in Parma.

This is what we learned from the weekend, with help from former players Sarah Hunter, Philippa Tuttiett and Megan Kennedy.

Will Ireland v England score be a concern?

Wales, armed with full-time contracts since January 2022, showed promising signs of growth in the first two rounds but were given a reality check by England on Saturday.

The Red Roses withstood Wales' early pressure to win by more than 50 points for the third match in a row.

Given Wales suffered in that manner, it is hard not to envisage Ireland - winless in this year's tournament - not being in for a torrid time when they host England next Saturday.

Former England captain Hunter expressed concern about how many points the Red Roses might run up.

"We're at a point now where you want to see competitive games," she said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly.

"Ireland are in a real difficult patch with a new coach, new players, contracts, not having all the players they want available.

"For the rugby world or for the neutral, it does hold a few concerns. From an England perspective, they'll not be holding back.

"They've got a Grand Slam they want to go and win. They cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal."

Wales need 'self belief'

Defeat in Cardiff was a disappointing halt to Wales' momentum following impressive wins against Scotland and Ireland.

They held firm for 25 minutes in front of a record crowd but were eventually dismantled and that resulted in a scoreline that did not really represent the balance of the match.

Former Wales centre Tuttiett says the side needs to reach "that next level of self belief".

"So much of that play in the first half came from sheer belief but as soon as that got tested you saw it drop," she said.

"Wales have had brilliant momentum but they were humbled. They had England on the ropes at times but they just didn't convert."

Ireland must 'go through pain'

Ireland's defeat in Italy means they have lost their first three Women's Six Nations matches for the first time since 2007.

It was a defeat that was perhaps coming as there was a stark contrast in the trajectories of the two sides before the game in Parma.

Italy came into the tournament riding high after reaching a first World Cup quarter-final and have converted that momentum into a Six Nations win.

Ireland's preparations were mired by sexism allegations towards the Irish Rugby Football Union, which the governing body disputes.

Greg McWilliams' side are fifth in the table on points difference, but that could change after their meeting with England.

However England head coach Simon Middleton was positive about Ireland's future, saying they "will keep getting better".

"They've had some tough lessons so far," he said. "Sometimes you have to go through the pain to get to where you want to be."

'A France side that could beat England'

Scotland were heavily beaten on Sunday, conceding nine tries in France to remain without a win in 12 competitive fixtures.

Much like Wales, Scotland failed to capitalise on first-half opportunities.

"There were some incredible defensive efforts in the first half, and some resilience in there," former Scotland prop Megan Kennedy told BBC Scotland.

"That's something that's been lacking in the past."

France, on the other hand, looked like a side ready to take on England in front of what will be a record-breaking Twickenham crowd.

The final-round encounter - which will likely be a Grand Slam decider - is set to be the best-attended women's game in history, with ticket sales having already surpassed the record of 42,579 set at last year's World Cup final in New Zealand.

England, who are seeking a fifth successive Six Nations title, have beaten France in their last 11 meetings, but Les Bleues look determined to turn that statistic around.

"France came out all guns blazing and didn't give Scotland a chance to think," Kennedy said.

"Their offload game is strong and in that [second] half, we saw a France team that could beat England."