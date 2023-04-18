Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Leatherbarrow has captained the Exeter University side and played for the Chiefs

Newcastle Falcons have signed back row Ollie Leatherbarrow from fellow Premiership side Exeter Chiefs on a two-year deal from next season.

The 21-year-old joined the Chiefs while studying economics at the city's university, and played two first-team games in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Leatherbarrow was in Sale's academy and has Scotland caps at under-20 level.

"He was always a really physical and abrasive ball carrier," interim head coach Mark Laycock said.

"He's been down to Exeter University and spent a couple of years with the Chiefs during that time, and it looks like he has continued along the same lines in terms of his carrying threat and what he brings to the game."

Macclesfield-born Leatherbarrow has tended to operate as a number eight for Exeter and while representing his university in BUCS student sport competition.

"I'd say my biggest strength is probably my ball carrying, and the contact area in general," he said.

"I quite like getting stuck in there and I don't shy away from it, and aside from that it's just about generally working hard for the team."

Falcons have already signed Edinburgh's Murray McCallum, Melbourne Rebels import Tim Cardall, Kiran McDonald following a short-term deal at Munster, academy player Ben Redshaw and Doncaster's John Kelly for next season.