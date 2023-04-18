Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ioan Lloyd has made 78 appearances for Bristol

Scarlets have signed Bristol and Wales international Ioan Lloyd from the start of the 2023-24 season.

Lloyd, who has been recruited as a fly-half but can play across the backline, returns to Welsh rugby after spending four years at Bristol.

The 22-year-old was handed his two international caps in 2020 by former Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

"I feel the Scarlets' game-plan will suit my style of play and I'm excited to get stuck in," said Lloyd.

Lloyd was part of the Cardiff Blues pathway before joining Clifton College where he linked up with the Bears.

He became Bristol's youngest player in the English Premiership when, at the age of 18, he made a try-scoring appearance as a replacement in a derby against Bath.

Lloyd was capped at Under-18s and Under-20s level before graduating to Wales senior honours.

"It has been a very hard decision to leave Bristol and my focus is on working hard to help them finish the season strongly," said Lloyd.

"I've had a fantastic four years at the club and I leave having made many good friends.

"However, having sat down a few times with Dwayne, I feel a move to the Scarlets is a good rugby one for me and will help me further develop as a player."

Lloyd's signing comes on the back of Wales international hooker Ryan Elias committing himself to the Scarlets with a new deal. Further contract announcements will be made this week.

"Ioan is a high-quality player with a huge amount of talent, a ball player with the ability to break the line and take on defences," said Lloyd.

"He is a player who we feel will fit well with the way we look to play here and we're looking forward to welcoming him in the summer.

"He is a young man and we're looking forward to seeing him grow in a Scarlets shirt."