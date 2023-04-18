TikTok Women's Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade des Alpes, Grenoble Date: Sunday, 23 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

There was a lot of hype in the media during the build-up to the England game, it was like "if you're ever going to beat them, now is the time".

But in camp we never underestimated England - they are the world number one side for good reason.

The message that Ioan [Cunningham, Wales head coach] gave to us was the importance of starting fast and to express ourselves. I don't think they expected us to come out of the blocks quite like we did, and they knew they were in a Test match.

For the first 30 minutes we felt completely in control, we had our foot on their throats and we just let them go.

It was really frustrating because I think there was the most belief in the squad than we've ever had before, especially coming off the back of our last two performances and results.

But at the same time it highlighted the difference between us and them at the moment, it was a reality check on the importance of being clinical.

Every time they came into our 22 they took points, we didn't, we just had the one penalty to show for our efforts. I don't believe that justified our efforts or the phases of play we put together.

The second half got away from us, I wouldn't say we took our foot off the gas, England upped their game and their bench made a real impact.

It just shows the depth they have as a squad and the cohort of players they have to choose from.

I don't think the final score reflected the game, I know the 50-point gap was very similar to previous meetings, but the performance wasn't the same.

We know we need to produce a full 80 minutes if we're going to compete with the top nations.

The girls had the day off on Monday, but I was back in school. However, the reaction of the kids was really positive, as it has been all tournament.

They were saying "unlucky in the second half", "tough game miss", and asking loads of questions, like "do you know the number nine?" or "did you hear me screaming your name miss?". It's great to see.

The result may not have been what we wanted, but the occasion was incredible and right up there with my career highlights.

We had a send-off from our hotel and our families and friends were outside on Westgate Street to cheer us as we made our way to the Arms Park.

As we walked underneath, all the hub girls were there, including my local one in Ceredigion, the girls from my school in their Panther hub, and all the parents and coaches, it was just surreal and great to see some familiar faces.

Then when we walked out onto the pitch into the sunshine, the noise, the choir, the fireworks going off and every seat full, it was just mental!

To have children hanging over the tunnel looking to high-five you, to hearing your name being screamed, it's something that I've never experienced at the Arms Park before and something that I'll never forget.

It was great to see Bryonie King get her first cap. She was presented in the presidential suite rather than on the pitch, so there were no initiations.

But there will be kangaroo court in Italy - Georgia Evans is in charge of that one, and she won't let them get away with nothing. They have been warned.

I'm part of comedy club as previously mentioned, and last week we played the video we'd put together in Edinburgh of me doing impressions of the coaching staff, Ioan, Mike [Hill] and Shaun [Connor].

They all took it pretty well and things like that really help keep morale up.

Caryl Thomas also welcomed her new baby girl Efa on Thursday. We are all so happy for her and her family, and it adds another little supporter for us girls.

Sioned Harries acknowledges the fans as she and her team-mates arrive at Cardiff Arms Park

Focus now shifts to France.

We'll be flying out at the end of the week, and it's going to be another stern test with the way they've been playing in this year's Six Nations.

I think it's good that we've got France straight after England - it's two tough Test matches on the bounce - it keeps you focused and energised.

For me, France is the most intimidating place to go to play. I would play England away any day over France away, it's just so hostile.

They're a passionate nation and the support is unreal. All you can hear is, "Allez Les Bleus, allez Les Bleus!"

You certainly know you're in the Test match when you play France away, that being said, I'm really looking forward to it and coming up against another top team.

It's going to be a bit of a strange week for me. After the France game in Grenoble, the girls are doing an overnight bus to Parma and staying out there for the Italy game the following weekend.

But I'm being flown home to go back to work for school on Monday morning.

My year-seven girls at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Dur have reached The Road to the Principality final and will be playing in the stadium on Tuesday morning.

We're playing Ysgol Bro Pedr, so it will be an Ospreys v Scarlets clash. It will be a really great occasion. They were at the match on Saturday, so it will be nice for me to cheer for them and coach from the sidelines.

I'll be flying back out to Parma to meet up with the squad on Thursday, so it's all go, but I wouldn't have it any other way.

Three down, two to go - let's go!