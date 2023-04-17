Northampton lock Dave Ribbans has won five caps for England

England lock Dave Ribbans still has his sights on winning a trophy with Northampton Saints after beating Saracens to revive their play-off bid.

South Africa-born Ribbans will leave Saints at the end of the season to join French club Toulon.

And the 38-29 victory over Sarries, the Premiership leaders, was his final appearance at Franklin's Gardens.

"We were far from perfect but we've given ourselves a chance," the 27-year-old told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I don't think we were clinical enough and our defence at times was poor. There's quite a lot we need to improve on and just accuracy, overall, in our game."

He continued: "It was frustrating, but at least we came out with the five points and can still make the top four."

Saints are two points clear of fifth-placed London Irish going into their final regular-season game away to Newcastle Falcons on Friday.

But even a bonus-point victory might not be enough for a top-four finish if the Exiles win their two remaining fixtures against Saracens and Exeter Chiefs.

Even if results go in their favour, Ribbans will not run out at Northampton again as Saints will face an away game in the play-offs, just as they did last year when they lost 27-14 to eventual champions Leicester Tigers.

His father was in the stands to watch him in action against Sarries at the end of what Ribbans admitted had been a "very emotional" week.

"It's been an amazing six years, I call this place my home now, but I'm also very focused on trying to win some silverware with Saints - that is still what I want to achieve," Ribbans added.

Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson scored one of Saints' six tries against Saracens, only his second of the season.

And he said the task for the Newcastle game was to make it as hard as possible for London Irish in their two matches which follow on 23 April (Saracens) and 6 May (Exeter).

"It's not going to be easy but we need to come away with five points again," said Hutchinson.

"I don't think you can take anyone lightly in the league. Going up to Newcastle will be a tough job but one we'll be prepared for.

"Fundamentally, we would have put ourselves in a lot better position if we were better away [over the season]."