Francesca McGhie (left) made her Scotland debut against Wales this month

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson indicated Francesca McGhie's injury in the defeat by France is not serious but Emma Orr is likely to miss out against Ireland.

Wing McGhie made way after eight minutes with centre Orr off late on.

The French ran in nine tries in their 55-0 win and moved to within a point of Women's Six Nations leaders England.

"Fran went over her ankle. There's no way she could've continued," said Easson.

"She's continually being assessed. She's in a boot at the moment so we'll see how she is for next week. It doesn't look overly serious.

"Emma Orr, she got a bang on the head. Her coming off was medically a severe precaution but she's actually up and about now so she's okay. With a head knock, Emma will be out anyway."

The Scots, who have lost 12 Tests in a row, host Ireland on Saturday evening and finish the campaign against Italy, also at home.

"You've already seen progress from last year," added Easson. "Wales was up until pretty much the last play of the game and we've played the best team in the world and the third best team in the world.

"We are looking at ourselves, Wales, Ireland and Italy at the moment. Professionalism doesn't take a hold overnight.

"To compare us against England and France at the moment, I don't think we can yet. That will come. The Welsh game and then into Italy and Ireland, that's where we want to gauge ourselves

"We will keep working on the processes and if we get our processes right, the outcomes will take care of themselves."