TikTok Women's Six Nations 2023: France v Scotland France (17) 55 Tries: Boulard 3, Llorens, Bourdon, Hermet, Vernier, Menager, Filopon Cons: Tremouliere 4, Arbez Scotland (0) 0

France ran in nine unanswered tries to leave Scotland without a point after three rounds of the Women's Six Nations.

After a relatively close opening 40 minutes the hosts ran away with the game after the break, crossing six times as they barely let Scotland get their hands on the ball.

Full-back Emilie Boulard bagged a hat-trick, while Pauline Bourdon, Melissande Llorens, Gaelle Hermet, Gabrielle Vernier, Romane Menager and Maelle Filopon also scored.

The bonus-point victory puts France a point behind England in the Six Nations table, while Scotland are bottom - and without a win in 12 competitive fixtures.

Despite the scoreline, Scotland dominated possession and territory in the first half, which still ended 17-0 to France who showed a clinical edge whenever they entered the opposition 22.

It looked like the hosts had scored straight away in Vannes when Charlotte Escudero crossed, but the offload she received was ruled to have gone forward.

But France did not have to wait long to break the deadlock, with scrum-half Bourdon benefiting from Llorens' break up the blindside wing.

Llorens was the next to score, touching down after Boulard hacked the ball over the line when France stole a line-out on Scotland's five-metre line.

Three minutes before the break, France scored their third try. From a throw on Scotland's 22, the hosts rumbled through the phases before spreading all the way to the other touchline where Boulard slid in at the corner.

Gaelle Mignot's side moved through the gears as soon as the second half began. It came from individual brilliance from Verner - a delicious little offload out the back - before Boulard went into the corner for her second and France's bonus-point try.

Llorens almost had her second, breaking free before being caught by Chloe Rollie, but the winger was able to pop to Hermet who dotted down.

Scotland were wilting in the heat of north-west France, and Bourdon soon put Vernier through a gap with the centre powering over from close range to add her name to the scorers.

Within two minutes, France had their seventh. Bursting through the middle again, they recycled it wide and Caroline Boujard popped inside to Boulard who cantered in for her hat-trick.

The eighth try was the pick of the bunch. The build-up was similar, but ended with Marine Menager passing to twin sister Romane to score.

There was still time for one more. Winning a scrum against the head, the hosts camped themselves on Scotland's five-metre line and eventually went wide, with Filopon touching down.

France were simply breathtaking after the break, but Scotland will be disappointed they failed to capitalise on their first-half opportunities. Crossing the line from a driving maul and being held up was as close as they came.

The best news for Scotland was after the match, when boss Bryan Easson confirmed Emma Orr was sitting up in the dressing room following a nasty-looking head knock in the closing stages.

Scotland: C Rollie, L Musgrove, E Orr, L Thomson, F McGhie, H Nelson, C Mattinson; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle, L O'Donnell, L McMillan, R Malcolm (c), E Gallagher, J Konkel-Roberts.

Replacements: J Rettie, A Young, E Clarke, E Donaldson, R McLachlan, M McDonald, M Smith, C Grant.