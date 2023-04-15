Sara Tounesi prepares to come up against Ireland scrum-half Ailsa Hughes

Tik Tok Women's Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Italy (7) 24 Tries: Stefan, D'Inca 2 Cons: Sillari 3 Pen: Sillari Ireland (0) 7 Tries: Penalty try

Italy beat Ireland 24-7 in Parma to secure their first win of this year's Women's Six Nations tournament.

Sofia Stefan crossed for a try in the first half, with Alyssa d'Inca touching down twice in the second and centre Michela Sillari kicking nine points.

Ireland replied with a penalty try but remain without a victory and without a point from their opening three games.

The Irish have now lost their first three matches of a Women's Six Nations for the first time since 2007.

Italy move up to fourth in the table, with Sunday's meeting of France and Scotland still to come in the third weekend of fixtures.

There were positive noises coming out of the Ireland camp before the game, with coach Greg McWilliams explaining that the encounter with the Italians represented a test to show his squad "where they are".

The Irish finished fourth in last year's Six Nations with the help of a win over Le Azzurre but Italy, who finished fifth last term, have demonstrated the progress they have made since then by reaching the World Cup quarter-finals last year and with improved performances in the current campaign.

Both sides had lost their opening two fixtures, Ireland going down 31-5 away to Wales, then 53-3 at home to France, while Italy suffered a 22-12 loss at home to France, followed by a 68-5 reverse away to England.

The two teams enjoyed spells of territory and possession early in the game but an overriding desire not to lose was evident from the exchanges.

Italy conceded nine first-half penalties but were first to score on 28 minutes when captain for the game Stefan ran in after receiving a pass from Silliari, who added the conversion.

The hosts broke down the left wing following a scrum to set up that opening try.

Ireland had a spell of sustained pressure before half-time, setting up camp inside their opponents' 22 but were unable to get over the line.

Ireland's Natsja Behan tackles Michela Sillari

The visitors were punished for failing to convert their possession into points when Italy went over for their second try two minutes into the second half.

An Ireland line-out throw failed to reach its target and the home side pounced with a sweeping counter, which ended with wing D'Inca gliding in under the posts. Centre Sillari again added the extras.

Ireland continued to see plenty of the ball in the second half but lacked a clinical edge and Sillari extended the lead with a 63rd-minute penalty.

The visitors drove Italy back in the 68th minute and were rewarded for their superiority up front with a penalty try when the home scrum collapsed under the weight of the Irish scrum.

D'Inca had the final say however when moments after being named Player of the Match she drifted inside to collect a chipped kick from Beatrice Rigoni, Sillari contributing the additional two points.

Ireland now face the daunting prospect of facing England next week, followed by an away trip to face last season's bottom side Scotland as McWilliams' side endeavour to avoid the 'wooden spoon'.

Giovanni Raineri's side will hope to build on their success when they play the Scots next Saturday and host Wales in their final game of the campaign.

Ireland coach Greg McWilliams post-match: "It's disappointing. The players put in a big effort and we saw some good endeavour but we're going to have to work on our execution at critical stages. That's something we will own.

"I feel sorry for the players at the moment but we'll dust ourselves off, move forward, review the footage, commit to a plan and go again next week.

"We're looking to improve and make continuous progression in a short space of time."

Ireland: L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, A McGann, N Behan; D O'Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O'Connor, B Hogan, M Scuffil-McCabe, V Irwin, M Deely.

Italy: B Capomaggi; A Muzzo, M Sillari, B Rigoni, A D'Inca; V Madia, S Stefan (capt); G Maris, V Vecchini, L Gai, S Tounesi, G Duca, F Sgorbini, I Locatelli, G Franco

Replacements: E Stecca, 17 A Cassaghi, 18 S Seye, 19 V Fedrighi, 20 L Gurioli, 21 A Ranuccini, 22 S Barattin, 23 E Stevanin