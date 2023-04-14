Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Dykes became the third player to score a hat-trick on their Premiership debut, following Lesley Vainikolo and Courtnall Skosan

London Irish winger Michael Dykes has signed his first professional contract with the Premiership club.

The 21-year-old scored a hat-trick on his league debut for the Exiles against Harlequins on 29 January.

"Michael is still at an early stage of his career, but we see a lot of potential in him," director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website.

"If he keeps the same work ethic he has shown over the last year especially, he will reap the rewards."

Dykes was part of the Irish side who were beaten by Exeter in the final of the Premiership Rugby Cup last month, and he has also featured twice in the European Champions Cup.

The west London club have not disclosed the length of his deal.