Lisa Thomson (left) returns for Scotland in France

Women's Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de la Rabine, Vannes Date: Sunday, 16 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Scotland website

Scotland duo Jade Konkel-Roberts and Lisa Thomson will make their first appearances in this year's Six Nations against Italy on Sunday.

Harlequins back-row Konkel-Roberts, 29, and centre Thomson, 25 come in for Meryl Smith and Rachel McLachlan.

Wasps' Liz Musgrove is promoted from the bench to take over from Coreen Grant on the wing with Grant, McLachlan and Smith on the bench.

The Scots are on a losing streak of 11 successive Tests.

The championship started with a bruising 58-7 loss away to champions England, while Wales won 34-22 in Edinburgh.

Evie Gallagher moves from number 8 to openside to accommodate Konkel-Roberts while Thomson will win a 50th cap against a French side who have won their opening games on the road against Italy and Ireland.

"It's brilliant to see Lisa get her 50th cap this Sunday as she's been a stalwart for Scotland for a long time now," said head coach Bryan Easson.

"It's also fantastic to welcome back Jade to the squad. She's worked really hard on her rehab programme and brings a wealth of experience into the pack.

"Following the first two rounds, we've seen two or three things that we need to fix, including continuing working on our speed of play and also being more clinical inside the gold zone area.

"It's always a tough challenge going to France but it is also an exciting opportunity which everyone is relishing, especially as we are expecting a huge crowd and a great atmosphere on Sunday."

Scotland: C Rollie, L Musgrove, E Orr, L Thomson, F McGhie, H Nelson, C Mattinson; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle, L O'Donnell, L McMillan, R Malcolm (capt), E Gallagher, J Konkel-Roberts.

Replacements: J Rettie, A Young, E Clarke, E Donaldson, R McLachlan, M McDonald, M Smith, C Grant.