Rugby World Cup organisers expect 'amazing' tournament despite uneven pool draw

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .

South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe runs past two England defenders
South Africa beat England in the final to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup

France 2023 bosses have said the Rugby World Cup will be "amazing from the start to the end" despite the uneven pool draw.

The top five sides in the world all find themselves on one side of the draw, with the sixth to 10th-ranked teams on the other.

Michel Poussau, executive director of France 2023, says there is never a perfect time to draw the pools.

"The reality is rugby has never been as competitive," he said.

"Yes, at the moment you have number one to number five [on one side], but it was completely different a couple of years ago, and it might be different [come the tournament].

"That is a consequence of rugby being so tight in terms of rankings and the levels of the various teams."

The pools for France 2023 were drawn at the end of 2020, with World Rugby saying the early draw was because of ticketing reasons and guaranteed income for the hosts.

Back then England and Wales were both in the top four of the world rankings, but England have since slipped to sixth in the world, with Wales currently a lowly ninth.

Meanwhile, the world's five best teams - Ireland, France, New Zealand, holders South Africa and Scotland - are all on the one side of the draw, with just two of the five able to make the semi-finals.

However, Poussau is confident everything is in place to make France 2023 the best World Cup yet, with some crucial clashes early in the pool stages ensuring the tournament starts with a bang.

"All indicators prove that France is ready to welcome the world for what will be an amazing event," he added.

"The narrative will be we will have an explosive start and an amazing end. It will be amazing from start to the end."

Jacques Rivoal, chairman of Rugby World Cup 2023, added: "We are on track and we are very confident we will organise an amazing tournament.

"We have sold all the tickets and have 37 sponsors; the event is very, very attractive.

"First of all the sporting competition will be incredible. We have never had such a competitive tournament; it is very difficult to imagine now who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on 28 October.

"The second point is the celebration of togetherness. All the stakeholders are very motivated to organise a huge celebration."

The World Cup gets under way on Friday, 8 September, when hosts France face New Zealand.

Rugby World Cup 2023 pools
Pool APool B
New ZealandSouth Africa
FranceIreland
ItalyScotland
UruguayTonga
NamibiaRomania
Pool CPool D
WalesEngland
AustraliaJapan
FijiArgentina
GeorgiaSamoa
PortugalChile
  • Comment posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 12:44

    I would not look forward to England thinking Japan and Argentina will just roll over ,Argentina every World Cup lift themselves and japans rugby at times is borderline Fiji 7s ,my last 8 New Zealand France Scotland Ireland a very poor wales and a bad Australia England and maybe through sheer strength Argentina ,as they say live by the sword die by the sword

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 12:43

    IMHO timing of draw does need changed 12-18 months ahead is probably realistic for all aspects.

    Feel a bit sorry for whoever’s 3rd in group B but realistically a semi was probably their best hope.

    On plus side Fiji, Georgia Japan,Samoa & Wales will believe they could make it to semi. Argentina, Aus & England will believe final is possible.
    Perhaps unrealistically but they’ll all believe.

  • Comment posted by BarHercules, today at 12:43

    Disappointed that Cornwall are not in the draw: they would beat half the teams that are.

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 12:38

    You have to beat the best to be the best. The rankings hold historic data and so even if you drew it today you would be ignoring how teams prep for the World Cup. Just look at how Ireland historically peak too soon, look how England got knocked out in groups at home. Look at Saffers winning last time. It’s cup Rugby on the day anything can happen and this draw makes for amazing group games

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 12:44

      Cardiffblue replied:
      Well said that man👍

  • Comment posted by murphy17, today at 12:31

    Not a great draw for Ireland but I feel they will come through the quarters not looking forward to being bored to death by south Africa but hey that's there game plan

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 12:46

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      Ireland have a core of at least 24-26 players who can fill every position easily ,South Africa have a basic tactic muscle up front and then when that fails use there backs ,don’t underestimate Scotland

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobness, today at 12:22

    "There is never a perfect time to make the draw." That may well technically be the case, but 3 years before the tournament most certainly isn't it.

    Even if it was made January of this year it would be infinitely better. There wasn't much change in the rankings during 6 nations and 8 months is enough time for teams and fans to get travel sorted as well as tickets sold.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 12:22

    Must have had the balls warmed to give England the easiest path to the semifinals - Draw was and is farcical

    • Reply posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 12:30

      Sanctimonius Progressive replied:
      That’s just silly, it’s just how it falls. It’s never going to be to everyone’s liking. The standings rarely reflect the real situation with teams striving to peak for the event. Historic fixtures will always slew it.

  • Comment posted by Seen it all before, today at 12:21

    Ireland [ranked No. 1], South Africa [No. 4] and Scotland [ No.5] all in the same pool. Is someone 'aving a laff , one of the top 5 countries gone in pool play? Wales, Australia and Fiji ranked 9, 7 and 13 ! A joke.

  • Comment posted by pushback, today at 12:20

    Maybe the organisers need an ORANGE card!

    while we think about it.....

    With some of the things going on in France at the moment, it will be extremely embarassing for them, if the RWC is disrupted or fans cant access the stadiums (remember Champions League Final) ......

  • Comment posted by Mon the Scotland, today at 12:14

    As a Scotland fan...... We stand no chance! :(

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 12:17

      Cardiffblue replied:
      I disagree. I think Scotland have shown enough lately to surprise people.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:14

    Scotland will fail to progress from that group.

    Draw needs to be done no more than 3 months in advance

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 12:24

      oldfatprop replied:
      Why doesn’t suit you Scotland are paying for a poor World Cup,going out at the group stage,which will probably happen again.It was quite funny in 2015 when England crashed out so suck it up.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffblue, today at 12:10

    Wales will win, beating France in the final even after being down to 14 men for 60 mins, due to having a player red carded for a yellow card offence.
    I'm also going to win the euro millions on the lottery and I will travel to lottery HQ on my flying carpet to collect my winnings.

    • Reply posted by Peter C, today at 12:42

      Peter C replied:
      Vahaamahina's sending off last time has to rank as one of the stupidest acts in history. It still makes me laugh, especially poor old Wainwright's face.

  • Comment posted by Peter C, today at 12:10

    Pool B is certainly tough but overall should be great.
    Let's just hope the refs stop giving penalties for technical infringements all the time. It is a lottery.

    • Reply posted by BarHercules, today at 12:46

      BarHercules replied:
      Might be interested to see i World Rugby can find enough decent refs to control the tournament. Some very flaky SH referees around at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 12:07

    World Rugby and RWC can tske no credit for this but it will be amazing becasue the micro mangement that usually goes on has blown up in their face. A couple of monster teams wil fall early and there is a chance for a minnow or middle ranking team to go a long way. Which is what cup rugby is about. It must never be a superleague or somesuch, there has to be jeopardy and upsets

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 12:06

    It's nonsense to say the draw needs to be made three years before the World Cup. Why do tickets need to be organised three years out? And how does income for the hosts change according to where the teams stay? They will all be staying somewhere in the country.

    • Reply posted by edmundburke, today at 12:20

      edmundburke replied:
      I agreee entirely. WR are complete morons when it comes to organising this.

      They say they have to do it 2+ years in advance, otherwise they do not know who needs to qualify. But that is rubbish.

      They only need to announce who the 8 seeds are 2+ years before, wihout stating the rank within the 8, which can decided far later.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 12:06

    Hoping it is an amazing tournament & that World Rugby improve the standards of the officials so it is not ruined by incompetent officals - Peyper, Brace, Adamson, Davidson, Dickson, O'Keeffe, Williams, Broussett........

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 12:12

      Cardiffblue replied:
      You could always volunteer to ref the final😁😁

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 12:01

    Wales have been gifted a draw to the Semi-Finals, but on current form I can see them making hard work of it. Thumbs Up if you agree, Thumbs Down if you agree, Comments mean you agree.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 12:14

      Trytastic replied:
      On current form Wales will come 4th in that Group

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 11:56

    Saying the groups are top heavy in one half of the draw might seem harsh. I mean wales for example have had success in recent years over all the top 5 teams bar New Zealand, yet have struggled against Fiji and lost to Georgia.

  • Comment posted by cboz, today at 11:55

    The world cup draw is made before the qualification process has even ended. Thats seems odd. Other sports (well, football anyways) wait until all teams have qualified before the finals draw is made. That being said, its a great chance for England to make another final despite being poor (just like in 2007)

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 12:28

      oldfatprop replied:
      It’s a conspiracy against Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Jolejandra, today at 11:52

    As a neutral it's actually better as get to see more of the top ranked teams play each other. Arguably means the QF's are more competitive than SF's but that doesn't matter as best two teams will still reach final.

    People forget all of these are still possible finals:
    France Vs New Zealand
    France Vs Ireland
    France Vs South Africa
    New Zealand Vs South Africa
    etc...

    • Reply posted by Sussexfox, today at 12:08

      Sussexfox replied:
      100%

