Max Argyle made his Jersey Reds debut in September 2016

Jersey Reds forward Max Argyle says the club's improving squad is one of the highlights of his time at the club as he prepares for his 150th appearance.

The 30-year-old will reach the landmark away at Bedford on Saturday.

The Reds are second in the Championship, as they challenge leaders Ealing for the title.

"The way we've been able to build our season and the success we've had so far has been the most enjoyable thing," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

Since Argyle's arrival Jersey have established themselves as a top-half team in English rugby's second tier, and find themselves assured of a club-best third place this season.

Barring an unlikely series of results Jersey will at least finish second and would be favourites to top the table should they beat Ealing, who are one point ahead of them, when the two sides face one another on the island next week.

"Historically, having beaten the Premiership teams when they were in the league was fantastic, and that's a real highlight, the British and Irish Cup final, some great away trips, away wins to some competitive Championship teams," Argyle said.

"But I would say that because potentially there is a little bit more on the line now, and each year as I've been here we've got better and better, so hopefully it'll build up to something quite nice.

"I think the improvement has ratcheted up in the same way that everyone's support has as well," added Argyle.

"We've demonstrated a year-on-year performance now, which is fantastic as a professional team, and we take it really seriously."