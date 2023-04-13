Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland internationals Ronan Kelleher and James Lowe have agreed new contracts with Leinster

Ireland internationals James Lowe and Ronan Kelleher have committed their futures to Leinster after signing new contracts with the Irish province.

Lowe has been a key player for Leinster since moving from his native New Zealand in late 2017, scoring 50 tries in 71 games for Leo Cullen's side.

The 30-year-old has crossed the line nine times for Ireland in his 20 caps.

Hooker Kelleher, 25, was an integral member of Andy Farrell's Six Nations Grand Slam-winning Ireland squad.

Earlier this week, fellow Leinster players James Ryan and Josh van der Flier signed new contracts to stay at Leinster, although their deals are funded through central contracts with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

Left wing Lowe qualified for Ireland under residency rules in 2020 and three of his tries came in the recent highly successful Six Nations campaign.

Leinster also revealed on Thursday that young centre Liam Turner has signed a new deal.