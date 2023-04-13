Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Hastings (left) and Rhys Patchell (right) could both be options to play at fly-half for the World XV

Scotland's Adam Hastings and Wales' Rhys Patchell are being lined up to play for the World XV in May's much-anticipated clash with the Barbarians.

Both have been targeted by coach Steve Hansen to play in a backline set to include superstars Marika Koroibete, Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau.

The Barbarians, coached by Eddie Jones, have lined up Bristol's Steven Luatua to bolster their forward pack.

The World XV face the Barbarians on Sunday 28 May at Twickenham.

Jones, who will be returning to Twickenham for the first time since leaving his role as England head coach, has also turned to a number of his former players for the one-off fixture.

England internationals Danny Care, Dan Cole, Joe Marler, Jonny May, Jack Nowell and Sam Simmonds have all been approached to play for the Barbarians, along with Welsh greats Alun Wyn Jones and Taulupe Faletau and South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen.

Meanwhile Hansen, who led New Zealand to Rugby World Cup glory in 2015, is also thought to have lined up another experienced Englishman in lock Joe Launchbury, who won the last of his 70 caps in March 2022.

The involvement of all players is contingent on their clubs not reaching the Premiership or United Rugby Championship finals on Saturday 27 May.

"Traditionally, you want a Barbarians game to be open and flowing, and a World XV game is the same," said Hansen.

"This event gets you a combination of both those teams - and both coaches will treat it with the respect that it deserves.

"Whilst both sides will have a little bit of fun during the week, come Sunday they'll have the freedom to express themselves and pour it out on the park.

"I'm sure we'll see a wonderfully high-skilled spectacle that hopefully people will come along and really, really enjoy."