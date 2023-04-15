Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fraser Dingwall crossed for Northampton's sixth try

Gallagher Premiership Northampton (19) 38 Tries: Moon, Ludlam, Freeman, Hutchinson, Smith, Dingwall Cons: Smith 4 Saracens (10) 29 Tries: Segun 2, Vunipola, Dan Cons: Vunipola 3 Pen: Vunipola

Northampton moved into the Premiership play-off places as they scored six tries to beat a much-changed Saracens.

League leaders Sarries rested most of their internationals and lost Duncan Taylor to an eighth-minute red card.

Saints took full advantage with tries from lock Alex Moon, captain Lewis Ludlam, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall.

Saracens showed great resolve to earn a bonus point with two tries from Rotimi Segun, Manu Vunipola and Theo Dan.

Victory leaves Northampton in fourth, two points ahead of London Irish but having played a game more and with only one fixture remaining.

Saracens were already assured of a home semi-final and, after consecutive weekends of knockout European Champions Cup matches, made a host of changes.

They scored a superb opening try when Alex Lewington kicked to the right corner and Segun danced up the touchline to score.

However, Taylor was sent off for a tackle that made contact with Smith's head and Northampton exploited the extra space to race into a comfortable lead.

Ludlam carried hard almost to the line to set up a try for Moon, before Ludlam himself scored after a superb break down the right from winger James Ramm.

Freeman sprinted into the left corner for Saints' third try and, after half-time, Dingwall offloaded to send Hutchinson under the posts for their fourth.

Dingwall rode a challenge to score a fifth try and Alex Mitchell then floated a wide pass to send Smith into the right corner.

Saracens, however, refused to yield and scored a wonderful second try when Vunipola chipped over the defence for Josh Hallett to gather and return a pass for Vunipola to go under the posts.

Ben Earl almost barrelled his way over, leading to Theo Dan scoring Saracens' third try, and with the final play Segun was worked into the right corner.

Northampton: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Davison, Ribbans, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Hill, Coles, Salakaia-Loto, Graham, James, Collins.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Hartley, Lewington; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Woolstencroft, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Tizard, Isiekwe, Knight, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Riccioni, Michelow, Earl, van Zyl, Hallett, Harris.

Referee: Wayne Barnes