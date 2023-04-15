Close menu

Premiership: Northampton 38-29 Saracens - Saints climb to fourth

Fraser Dingwall
Fraser Dingwall crossed for Northampton's sixth try
Gallagher Premiership
Northampton (19) 38
Tries: Moon, Ludlam, Freeman, Hutchinson, Smith, Dingwall Cons: Smith 4
Saracens (10) 29
Tries: Segun 2, Vunipola, Dan Cons: Vunipola 3 Pen: Vunipola

Northampton moved into the Premiership play-off places as they scored six tries to beat a much-changed Saracens.

League leaders Sarries rested most of their internationals and lost Duncan Taylor to an eighth-minute red card.

Saints took full advantage with tries from lock Alex Moon, captain Lewis Ludlam, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall.

Saracens showed great resolve to earn a bonus point with two tries from Rotimi Segun, Manu Vunipola and Theo Dan.

Victory leaves Northampton in fourth, two points ahead of London Irish but having played a game more and with only one fixture remaining.

Saracens were already assured of a home semi-final and, after consecutive weekends of knockout European Champions Cup matches, made a host of changes.

They scored a superb opening try when Alex Lewington kicked to the right corner and Segun danced up the touchline to score.

However, Taylor was sent off for a tackle that made contact with Smith's head and Northampton exploited the extra space to race into a comfortable lead.

Ludlam carried hard almost to the line to set up a try for Moon, before Ludlam himself scored after a superb break down the right from winger James Ramm.

Freeman sprinted into the left corner for Saints' third try and, after half-time, Dingwall offloaded to send Hutchinson under the posts for their fourth.

Dingwall rode a challenge to score a fifth try and Alex Mitchell then floated a wide pass to send Smith into the right corner.

Saracens, however, refused to yield and scored a wonderful second try when Vunipola chipped over the defence for Josh Hallett to gather and return a pass for Vunipola to go under the posts.

Ben Earl almost barrelled his way over, leading to Theo Dan scoring Saracens' third try, and with the final play Segun was worked into the right corner.

Northampton: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Davison, Ribbans, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Hill, Coles, Salakaia-Loto, Graham, James, Collins.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Hartley, Lewington; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Woolstencroft, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Tizard, Isiekwe, Knight, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Riccioni, Michelow, Earl, van Zyl, Hallett, Harris.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by BritishBashingCabal, today at 18:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 18:04

    Red, yellow or just a penalty? Let's try using the words 'was there any intent.'
    See where that gets us?

  • Comment posted by saint dave, today at 17:59

    Saints again showed why they are the best of the rest, defence again lacking in the last 20. Struggled to put them to the sword. Ramm looks out for the season.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 17:48

    To those complaining about a red card. What do you propose? Unions at risk of being sued and players frequently getting concussed. It is frustrating and hopefully alternative rules can come into play to help player welfare and keep rugby true. Sadly I think it’s inevitable that for legal reasons the tackle height will be lowered at all levels within the next few years.

  • Comment posted by Kingnick1956, today at 17:46

    Barnes is the worst referee out there

    • Reply posted by Big George, today at 18:03

      Big George replied:
      Disagree. One of the best, clear, fair and accurate.

  • Comment posted by MarkG, today at 17:43

    So Salaries put out a second team and gift Saints five points…..

    • Reply posted by User0416947644, today at 17:45

      User0416947644 replied:
      *sarries

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 17:36

    another nonsense red card ruining a game rugby is seriously going to die if it carries on like this, high degree of danger but no hia if player saftey is first why no hia. Time for rugby league report system bans can be sorted after the game if necessary or orange card and player can be replaced. There is no sporting integrity in rugby atm, the most important person on the pitch is the ref

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:36

    A good run out for the second XIV!!!!

    • Reply posted by Next_Question, today at 18:04

      Next_Question replied:
      It was a young Sarries side, but it's not exactly an old Saints side they were up against.

      The youngsters need more game time in the Premiership, given England's senior players are so poor at the moment. I'm betting they go out in the RWC QF.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 17:29

    Sarries will be happy with a point in reality. Mostly reserves and 14 men . They have earned the right to rest players which should bode well. Saints really trying hard for 4th. Good that it is still open at leat that last play off place.

  • Comment posted by User0416947644, today at 17:15

    Credit to saints on their win. Saracens put out a younger side (which was expected after last week vs La Rochelle) but the younger lads did well. Credit to them all.

  • Comment posted by GazzaD, today at 17:15

    Well played Saints. Very pleased with our performance from young team.

  • Comment posted by User0416947644, today at 17:14

    Another red card ruining the game. They need to consider if these challenges are dangerous at all because the crocodile role on Willis (which, I might add, is career ending) is only a yellow. Something is wrong with English rugby right now

    • Reply posted by CopytheTop14, today at 17:41

      CopytheTop14 replied:
      I agree. this obsession with the over refereeing tackle when alot of these tackles do not injure players or players getting red carded for a split second instinctive reaction. Most severe injuries are at the ruck and the scrum. Referee staying on your feet at a ruck and if it is a dangerous tackle then it's a red card for that one player but a team yellow, so after ten can bring replacement on

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:09

    Nice one Saints 👍

  • Comment posted by Retired University lecturer, today at 17:05

    The Saints need that bit of luck ... it's gone against them in the past.

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 17:04

    another red ..game over oh dear

