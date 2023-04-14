Close menu

Premiership: Bristol Bears 20-36 Sale - Sharks secure play-off place

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments15

Ben Curry scores for Sale
Ben Curry scored the first of Sale's three tries against Bristol
Gallagher Premiership
Bristol (13) 20
Tries: Naulago, Ibitoye; Pens: MacGinty, Williams; Cons: MacGinty 2
Sale (19) 36
Tries: B Curry, J-L du Preez, Warr; Pens: Ford 4 Cons: Ford 3 Drop goal: Ford

Sale Sharks sealed their place in the Premiership play-offs with a 36-20 win over Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate.

Three penalties from George Ford and a Ben Curry try helped Sale to an 11-point lead before Siva Naulago scored for Bristol.

Tries from Jean-Luc du Preez and Gus Warr then stretched the Sharks' lead, while Gabriel Ibitoye scored in the final 10 minutes for the hosts.

Second-placed Sale are now seven points clear of Leicester in the table.

After winning 10 of their first 13 games this season in the league, Sale's form had stuttered of late, with only one win in their previous four Premiership matches and no wins away from home since early October.

Yet they are now in the driving seat to secure a home tie in the play-off semi-finals with two games remaining.

George Ford and AJ MacGinty traded penalties inside the first 10 minutes in what proved a cagey opening period with both teams struggling to build much in attack on a slick pitch in the Bristol rain.

Ford kicked another two from the tee to nudge Sale back in front, MacGinty's second then reduced the deficit to three points but Ford took advantage to fire over a drop-goal to make it 12-6.

Curry finally scored the first try of the night after half an hour, shaking free of a tackle in the Bristol 22 to run over unopposed.

Sale's second try came shortly after the second-half restart when Jono Ross made a line break before passing inside for Du Preez to go over.

Ford kicked a fourth penalty with his tally for the night eventually reaching 21 points, while Gus Warr scored the Sharks' third try 11 minutes from time, after spotting a gap following a scrum.

Bristol, who had not lost since November at home in the league, are now all but out of play-off contention as they remain 10 points behind fourth-placed London Irish with two games to play.

Bristol: Piutau, Naulago, Jenkins, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall (c); Genge, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua, Harding, Bradbury.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Sinckler, Jeffries, D Thomas, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Sin-bin: Genge (59)

Sale: Carpenter, Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty, Ford, Warr; McIntyre, Van der Merwe, Schonert, J-L du Preez, Hill, T Curry, B Curry (c), Ross.

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, James, Reed.

Referee: Luke Pearce

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by theoracleofdelphi, today at 23:17

    One of the worst performances from Bristol this season. And we deserved to lose. But jeez are Sale dull, effective yes, but the most boring brand of rugby. I pity their supporters having to watch that week in week out.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 23:23

      Makadag replied:
      I stopped going years ago & will only return when they get rid of Paul Deacon. He has been the
      "attack" coach since 2015 & he has been totally out of his depth

  • Comment posted by Wyvern Red Rose, today at 22:34

    Sale fully deserved their win tonight which based on a dominant defence and control from George Ford who needs to get back in the England 10 shirt.

    Was at the game tonight and enjoyed banter from Sale ladies sat behind me. Didn’t quite appreciate their calls “Pull his hair “ when Gabriel Ibitoye had the ball.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:30

    I’d say I hope Sale put out a weak side next week now but they’d probably still win

  • Comment posted by saint dave, today at 22:27

    About time Bears sacked Pat Lam , excuse after excuse

  • Comment posted by jappychap, today at 22:17

    Watched it on BT Sport. Lawrence Dallaglio really must become a referee. He will be top class. He sees so many things that the top Premiership referees either miss or get wrong. He’s wasted as a pundit.

    • Reply posted by PWL, today at 22:25

      PWL replied:
      I concur. He talks a lot of sense, is knowledgeable and is fair. The polar opposite of that idiot, Healey.

  • Comment posted by Wise Owl, today at 22:13

    Not clear how Ellis Genge avoided a Red Card after his shoulder to Curry's Head - Consistency from the officials is a real problem.

    • Reply posted by fandango, today at 22:29

      fandango replied:
      Genge lost the plot after being continuously penalised at scrum time. Very lucky not to get a red. Bristol were dominated around the rucks by a very physical Sale. Tuilagi is a ticking timebomb that could cost Sale in knockout rugby.

  • Comment posted by 19HLW, today at 22:06

    The Curry brothers were on a different level tonight. Also Ford showed his class. Fantastic pinpoint kick From AJ in the first half. Not a bad game for the neutral. Some strange decisions but overall decisions made with an element of common sense. Both Manu and Ellis Genge can count themselves fortunate.

  • Comment posted by BritishBashingCabal, today at 22:04

    I think Alex Sanderson is a fantastic coach and will eventually be coaching England.

  • Comment posted by robcott90, today at 22:01

    Awful advertisement for the game. Until rugby sees sense and bans the caterpillar, you'll continue to see dull kickfests like this. The game is gone, and is quickly becoming a dull blend of football / netball.

    • Reply posted by steve_o, today at 22:36

      steve_o replied:
      You should've been there. Purgatory.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 21:59

    Really good win for Sale . Should secure 2nd place.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport