Ben Curry scored the first of Sale's three tries against Bristol

Gallagher Premiership Bristol (13) 20 Tries: Naulago, Ibitoye; Pens: MacGinty, Williams; Cons: MacGinty 2 Sale (20) 36 Tries: B Curry, J-L du Preez, Warr; Pens: Ford 4; Cons: Ford 3; Drop goal: Ford

Sale sealed their place in the Premiership play-offs with a 36-20 win over Bristol at Ashton Gate.

Three penalties from George Ford and a Ben Curry try helped Sale to an 11-point lead before Siva Naulago scored for Bristol.

Tries from Jean-Luc du Preez and Gus Warr then stretched the Sharks' lead, while Gabriel Ibitoye scored in the final 10 minutes for the hosts.

Second-placed Sale are now seven points clear of Leicester in the table.

Bristol: Piutau, Naulago, Jenkins, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall (c); Genge, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua, Harding, Bradbury.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Sinckler, Jeffries, D Thomas, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Sin bin: Genge (59)

Sale: Carpenter, Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty, Ford, Warr; McIntyre, Van der Merwe, Schonert, J-L du Preez, Hill, T Curry, B Curry (c), Ross.

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, James, Reed.

Referee: Luke Pearce