Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Anna McGann's inclusion at centre is one of three changes from Ireland's 53-3 defeat by France

Women's Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, website & app; text commentary and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Ireland have made three changes to their starting team for Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy in Parma.

Head coach Greg McWilliams drafts Lauren Delany, Anna McGann and Ailsa Hughes into the Ireland backline.

Delany comes into the side at full-back with McGann making her maiden Test start in midfield after previously featuring off the bench.

Leinster player Hughes is selected at scrum-half for her first appearance of the championship.

She joins provincial team-mate Dannah O'Brien in forming the half-back partnership.

McWilliams has named an unchanged pack for the visit to Italy, with both sides looking to secure their first wins of this year's tournament.

Ireland have suffered defeats by Wales and France, while Italy have lost to France and England.

Commenting before Saturday's game, McWilliams said: "It has been a really good block of preparation for this game. We arrived in Parma yesterday afternoon following three days of hard work in Dublin, and the group have come back focused and energised after the down week.

"Saturday will be another stiff challenge for us against a side that reached the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup, but again it is one we are relishing as a group as it gives us the opportunity to continue our development in the Test arena."

Ireland: L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, A McGann, N Behan; D O'Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Nielson, S McGrath, K Buggy, H O'Connor, B Hogan, M Scuffil-McCabe, V Irwin, M Deely.