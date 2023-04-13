Josh Turnbull joined Cardiff from Scarlets in 2014

Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull says the jury is out on whether the new long-term financial agreement in Welsh rugby will prove successful.

In February, at the height of players threatening to strike because of disputes over player contracts, Turnbull asked Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair Malcolm Wall live on BBC Wales Scrum V for his long-term vision for Welsh rugby.

It seemed to catch Wall off guard before he answered. The PRB has since announced a six-year financial deal between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and four regions.

So is Turnbull happy with what he has seen happen since his interrogation of Wall?

"We'll have to see on that one," said Turnbull.

"My own personal opinion is that the game needs more money. I believe that the Union make enough money to support the game at a better financial level.

"Ultimately, we'll have to wait and see whether Malcolm Wall and Nigel Walker [WRU acting chief executive] come through with what they planned.

"Hopefully now, with this long-form agreement being put in place, we won't see anything like this happen in a long time. It's been one hell of a rollercoaster.

"Things are changing. Hopefully, in the next couple of seasons, we'll see the reasons why and we'll be better for it. But it's been pretty tough this year."

Walker and Wall have both spoken about the correction needed in the game for players wages, while critics of the regions will say they have not achieved anything in recent years, since Scarlets' league success in 2017 and Cardiff's European Challenge Cup triumph a year later.

"There's always going to be that," said Turnbull.

"There'll always be the question on whether the regions have delivered enough on the amount of money put in the game.

"If they haven't delivered, what's been the marker? How much money are you going to give a team and what area of the season to do you want them to get to? Is it knockout stages or do you want them to win things?

"We haven't done that yet. But if we haven't got enough money to get to the knockout stages, we definitely won't be winning anything.

"So what do you want? If you want to get the return on something, you're going to have to invest in it."

Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull and director of rugby Dai Young are still hoping to win the United Rugby Championship Welsh Shield this season by finishing as the highest Welsh side in the league

Turnbull believes 2023-24 will be tough for the four Welsh regions with reduced salaries and squads with players leaving Wales.

Harlequins have announced the signing of Cardiff's Wales duo this week Jarrod Evans and Dillon Lewis, Lloyd Williams is weighing up a move to Ealing Trailfinders, while defence coach Richard Hodges will leave the region at the end of the season.

The wage bill for each side is going to be reduced to £5.2m for the 2023-24 season, while it will decrease further with a salary cap of £4.5m for the next campaign.

"I think it'll be another year before it's ground zero," said Turnbull.

"Talking from a Cardiff point of view, we still have quite a high contract liability which Dai is trying to work through now and sort a squad for next season.

"Once he gets that finalised, it'll be the year after that when players' contracts end that we'll be at pretty much ground zero and he'll be able to pick the squad he wants."

So are players and coaches dreading next season as they contemplate struggling in the United Rugby Championship and European tournaments?

"I think we can look at it in two different ways," said Turnbull.

"One is that we've got nothing to lose and we throw everything at it. Or you put an expectation on it and if you don't live up to it, you have everything thrown at you.

"I don't think (it's worthwhile) putting that much pressure on the Welsh teams after everything that's gone on this year, we'll put the pressure on ourselves."

Turnbull has been a stalwart for Scarlets and Cardiff and played 13 internationals for Wales.

Despite the turbulence still involved in Welsh rugby, Turnbull is not quite ready to hang up his boots just yet.

"I will go on for as long as I'm still enjoying," said Turnbull.

"There's been times when it's been tough and I've questioned it. But while I'm still fit and enjoying it, I'll keep playing.

"Everyone keeps saying you're a long time retired. I'm aware I'm coming to the tail end of my career.

"I've maybe got one or two seasons left in me. Ultimately, I'll look to start transitioning into something else then.

"I won't be going back playing any community rugby. Once I'm done in the pro game, I'm done and I'll walk away!"