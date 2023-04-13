Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dane Blacker scored a try for Scarlets against Dragons on 1 January 2023

Dragons have announced the signing of Wales squad scrum-half Dane Blacker from Scarlets.

The 24-year-old will be reunited with former coach Dai Flanagan at Rodney Parade for the 2023-24 season.

Blacker has been at Parc y Scarlets since a move in 2019 from Cardiff.

"I'm really excited by the opportunity at Dragons and, having spoken to Dai, I'm looking forward to being a part of the club's vision for the future," said Blacker.

"I would like to thank to everyone at Scarlets for all their support and backing throughout my time there, especially the fans who have been incredible during my time at the club.

"We have a few big games left and I'm looking forward to being a part of a strong finish to this season."

Blacker remains uncapped after being called up by Wales for the 2022 autumn internationals and been previously capped at under-18s, under-20s and sevens level.

The Ynysybwl-born half-back previously played for Dragons twice on loan during the 2017-18 season, scoring on his debut against Ulster.

Rhodri Williams, Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou and Lewis Jones are the existing number nines at the region.

"I've known Dane since he was 18 and we're excited to bring him into our club next season," said Flanagan.

"Dane is a talented and driven young player, but also the right character for our environment. He has international aspirations with Wales we want to help him achieve as a Dragon.

"His arrival gives us real strength at scrum-half and healthy competition for places next season. We're looking forward to the impact we know he will make with us."