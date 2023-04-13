Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Kelly is Newcastle Falcons' fifth signing for the 2023-24 season

Newcastle Falcons have signed forward John Kelly from Championship club Doncaster Knights on a two-year deal, beginning at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Knights and is yet to play in the Premiership.

"I'm really excited about the move because my ambition has always been to play in the Premiership," he said.

"Newcastle feels like a bit of a new group and fresh start with some of the plans they're putting in place."

Kelly is Newcastle's fifth new signing for next season alongside prop Murray McCallum, locks Tim Cardall and Kiran McDonald as well as full-back Ben Redshaw.