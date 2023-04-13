Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel played 76 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 14 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 16 April from 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Scarlets have made 11 changes for the trip to face Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Only Steff Evans, Ryan Conbeer, Vaea Fifita and captain Josh Macleod survive from the starting side that beat Clermont Auvergne in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Glasgow have made 10 changes from the team that beat Lions in the Challenge Cup last eight match.

Scarlets and Glasgow will meet again in the European semi-final on 29 April.

Scarlets centre Eddie James will make his first league start, while flanker Iwan Shenton is handed his URC debut.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny and Tonga number eight Sione Kalamafoni have joined Dan Davis, Johnny McNicholl, Tom Price, Jac Price, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Ryan Elias, Corey Baldwin, Alex Jeffries, Callum Williams, Samson Lee, Ben Williams and Taylor Davies on the Scarlets injured list.

Halfpenny was forced off with a head injury during the 32-20 win against Clermont while Kalamafoni limped off with an Achilles problem.

Glasgow flanker Ryan Wilson is named in the back row in the week it was announced the Scotland international will be leaving Scotstoun at the end of the season. Scotland centre Huw Jones moves to full-back for the first time this season.

Glasgow are fourth in the league and a victory will set up a home play-off quarter-final, with the Scottish side having won their last 13 league matches at Scotstoun.

Scarlets have won nine out of the last 10 matches and still have a mathematical chance of finishing as the top Welsh region in the league, although they are below Cardiff and Ospreys.

Glasgow: Huw Jones; Kyle Steyn (capt), Stafford McDowall, Sam Johnson, Cole Forbes; Tom Jordan, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson, Lewis Bean, JP du Preez, Ryan Wilson, Matt Fagerson, Sione Vailanu.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, Richie Gray, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Domingo Miotti.

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Steff Evans, Ioan Nicholas, Eddie James, Ryan Conbeer; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Shaun Evans, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Vaea Fifita, Iwan Shenton, Josh Macleod (capt), Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Daf Hughes, Steff Thomas, Javan Sebastian, Aaron Shingler, Iestyn Rees, Dane Blacker, Rhys Patchell, Joe Roberts.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ross Mabon & Calum Worsley (SRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU).